Breaking: Mohbad’s autopsy completed

By Biodun Busari

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) said the autopsy of the late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly known as Mohbad has been completed.

The NPF made this known on its X page on Thursday night.

Recall that Lagos State Police Command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin had earlier announced that Mohbad’s body was exhumed for autopsy.

“The Nigeria Police Force wished to inform the public that the autopsy procedure for Mr Mohbad has been successfully completed,” the NPF wrote.

“Furthermore the information will be provided as soon as the results are available,” it added.

Mohbad’s death last Tuesday raised concerns, as an accusing finger was pointed at the Marlian Record Label’s owner Afeez Fashola professionally known as Naira Marley.

Also, there have been allegations and counter-allegations from his distant relatives over his estate in the early days of his demise.

Nigerians queried why he was buried at Ikorodu in Lagos, immediately after the following day he died, but his father provided an explanation that the family Yoruba custom.

Nigerian youths have staged peaceful protests to demand justice for him.

Both Nigeria police and Lagos police command vowed to probe his death, as the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu also asked that the Department of State Service (DSS) to join in the investigation.