Judiciary workers back NLC, to embark on 2-day strike

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, JUSUN, has ordered its members to shut down all courts in the country on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The association said the action was in line with the decision of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, to embark on a two-day warning strike over economic hardship that Nigerians are currently facing owing to the unplanned removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government.

Consequently, JUSUN, in a memo that was signed by its National Secretary, L. M. Adetola, directed all Deputy President, Zonal Vice Presidents, Chairmen and Secretary of all its Branches and Chapters, to ensure total lockdown of all the courts as ordered.

“From Tuesday and Wednesday against the removal of subsidy without a palliative to cushion the effect or hardship resulting from the programme.

“To this end, you are advised to commence mobilization of your members in both the Branches and Chapters of our great union for the proposed action.

“Please note that all Vice Presidents are advised to monitor their zones to ensure compliance,” the memo read.

It will be recalled that the NLC had in a communique it issued at the end of its National Executive Council, NEC, said it would commence a 2-day nationwide warning strike from September 5 to September 6.

The labour union equally threatened to embark on an indefinite nationwide strike within 14 working days or 21 days from when the communique was issued unless FG addressed the excruciating suffering of Nigerians.

The Presidential Election Petition Court, PEPC, which is sitting at the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, had fixed Wednesday to deliver judgement on three petitions that are seeking to remove President Bola Tinubu from office.

Meanwhile, the court has directed all its staff members to stay at home on the judgement day.

In an internal memo dated September 4, which was signed on behalf of the Chief Registrar of the Court of Appeal by Oluwaleye Oluwasegun David, the court said decision to ask staff members to stay home, was “to create a conducive and peaceful atmosphere for special sitting for the PEPC.”

“In view of the above, very strong security apparatus have been arranged to man the entrance of the Court and also in all strategic areas of the Court complex.

“In addition, only staff with tags provided by the Management will be allowed into the Court premises.

“Please be informed as instructed,” the memo further read.