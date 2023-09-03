Jermaine Okpe set to host BTS Masterclass third edition

By Ayo Onikoyi

Media and entertainment executive, Jermaine Okpe is set to host the third instalment of the in-person version of his BTS Masterclass on September 15, 2023, with Denrele Edun, Diane Russet, Dorothy Bachor, Hermes Iyile and others, expected to make up the Class of 2023 for the BTS Masterclass.

Jermaine Okpe began a podcast in 2023, titled, the BTS Reality Podcast, which is a spin-off of his instagram-live based BTS Masterclass, which he began during the pandemic. The podcast, which has hosted several top influencers and celebrities, has been enjoying rave reviews, with millions of views across several platforms.

He recently sat down with trending influencer and fellow Bowen University law-graduate, Layi Wasabi on his BTS Reality Podcast, which turned into a reunion of sorts, that saw both of them bared their all, speaking candidly about their humble beginnings in the industry, punctuated with lots comedic anecdotes.

The graduate of Law from Bowen University, began his career as an undergraduate in 2016, when he founded his media and entertainment imprint, Jermaine Media. Jermaine began covering exclusive events and concerts, creating unique and exclusive content, that often broke the internet, such as the video of singer Tiwa Savage’s performance at Wande Coal’s concert in 2018, which garnered over 1 million views on social media.

Jermaine Okpe has gone on to host several celebrity mixers and parties and provided exclusive coverage for events such as, Tiwa Savage’s Everything Savage, Ushbebe Live and Sujimoto’s Fifth Year Anniversary, amongst others, building a retinue of celebrity connections and clientele that include, Eku Edewor, Lola Oj, Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele, Zoro and many more.

Jermaine Okpe is one of the individuals that’s carving a niche for themselves in the creative ecosystem, by harnessing all the tools at their disposal to build a media and entertainment brand that cuts across various segments of the industry.