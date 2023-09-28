Insecurity: Troops neutralize 191 terrorists, rescue 91 kidnapped victims

File image for illustration.

…Arrest 206 Criminal Elements

…Discover/Destroy 34 illegal Refining Sites, Deny Oil Thieves Stolen crude worth N388.46million.

By Kingsley Omonobi- Abuja

In furtherance of military and combat operations to rid the country of criminal element, troops have neutralized 191 terrorists, rescued 91 kidnapped victims.

Troops also arrested a total of 206 terrorists, oil theft perpetrators and kidnappers while a total of 104 BH/ISWAP terrorists and their families surrendered to troops across theaters of Operation.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Edward Buba who made this known on Thursday stated that troops equally denied oil theft perpetrators, the stealing of crude oil products estimated at the sum of N388,46million.

“Troops discovered and destroyed 34 illegal refining sites, 38 dugout pits, 21 boats, 57 storage tanks, 3 tapping hoses, 89 cooking ovens in the Niger Deltas. Troops recovered 696,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 54,400 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,200 litres PMS.

Buba said that during the operations, troops recovered 209 assorted weapons and 2,894 assorted ammunition made up of 46 AK47 rifles, 8 G3 rifle, one SMG, one PKT gun, 11 locally made rifles, 8 Dane guns, 9 locally fabricated Ak47 rifles, one locally made SMG, 2 high grade military rifles, IEDs, 5 Ak47 rifles loaded with 113 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 837 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 289 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 275 rounds of 9mm ammo and 43 live cartridges, 24 mobile phones and the sum of N55,7million

Elaborating on the offendives, the DMO ssid, ” Troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East neutralized 17 terrorists, arrested 12 and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages. Troops recovered; 40 AK47 rifles, ten G3 rifle, one single barrel gun, one 36 hand grenade, 5 AK47 rifle loaded with 105 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 9 AK47 magazine, one G3 magazine, 546 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 192 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 18 mobile phones and the sum of N678,750.00 among others.

“While foiling kidnapping activities in Mafa LGA of Borno State, troops clearance patrol mobilized to the scene, causing the terrorists flee leading to the rescued of 9 farmers and recovery of three AK47 rifle loaded with 30 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

“The air component of Operations Hadin Kai acquired targets of terrorist enclaves and conducted interdiction on the enclaves at Konduga, Bama, Sambisa, Chinene and Parisu. The air strikes neutralized several terrorists, destroyed their logistics and degrade the structures.

In the North Central, troops of Operation

Safe Haven Overall, troops of Operation neutralized 5 terrorists, arrested 24 and rescued 9 kidnapped hostage.

They also recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 7 locally made pistols, 2 locally made AK47 rifles, 2 military graded AK 47 rifles, 11 locally made revolvers, one locally made SMG rifle, one revolver loaded with 8 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 7 dane guns, one live round of 7.62 mm Special ammunitio among others.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 6 terrorists, arrested 62 terrorists and rescued 9 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered one SMG, one G3 rifle, one unserviceable FN rifle, one locally made pistol, 1,060 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo, 4 rounds of 9mm ammo, vehicles, one motorcycle and one mobile phone.

“Troops raided and apprehended the district head of Awe LGA of Nasarawa State. During operation, troops recovered one SMG, one G3 rifle, one unserviceable FN rifle, 19 rounds of 7.62mm NATO ammo and 4 rounds of 9mm ammunition.

In the North West, troops of Operation Hadaruin Daji neutralized 18 terrorists, arrested 8 terrorists and rescued 38 kidnapped hostages

“Troops also recovered one PKT gun, 5 AK47 rifles, 2 AK47 rifles loaded with 23 rounds of 7.62mm ammo, one fabricated rifle, one locally made pistol, 7 magazines, 215 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 22 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm ammo, 5 cartridges, 11 motorcycles and 3 mobile phones.

“On 19 September 2023, following a tip off of kidnapping incident, troops conducted fighting patrol in Danko-Wasagu LGA of Kebbi State. Following a firefight, the terrorists fled abandoning 7 kidnapped hostages who were rescued and have since reunited them with their families.

“Troops in conjunction with sister agency personnel raided terrorists hideout in Tafa and Suleja LGAs of Niger State and arrested 2 high-profile ISWAP terrorists.

“Also following a tip off, troops laid ambush on terrorists and made contact in Chikun LGA of Kaduna State resulting in a firefight, with troops neutralizing 3 terrorists while others fled with injuries. Troops rescued one kidnapped hostage. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle and 3 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo.

During a stop and search operations in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State, troops arrested 2 suspected criminals and recovered the sum of Five Million Four Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira (₦5,480,000) concealed in a bag. Also, troops recovered 2 mobile phones, clothes and a wallet.

“Troops of Operation Whirl Punch eliminated 3 terrorists, arrested 7 suspected terrorists and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages. Troops also recovered one AK47 rifle, 3 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 mobile phones and the sum of N5,480,000.00 and other sundry items.

In the Niger Delta,”troops of Operation Delta Safe arrested 59 suspected oil theft perpetrators and other criminal elements. They destroyed 38 dugout pits, 21 boats, 57 storage tanks, 10 vehicles, 3 tapping hoses, 4 drum receivers, 89 cooking ovens, 6 pumping machine, 3 outboard engines and 34 illegal refining sites.

“Troops recovered 696,250 litres of stolen crude oil, 54,400 litres of illegally refined AGO and 1,200 litres PMS, 2 motorcycles, 4 weapons and 78 assorted ammunition.

“The air component of Operation Delta Safe during interdictions at the Cawthorne Channel, sighted active Illegal Refining Sites with reservoirs and a storage tank containing illegally refined products. Subsequently, troops engaged with rockets and cannons destroying the equipment and structures.

“In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 11 terrorists, arrested 20 suspected criminals and rescued 15 kidnapped hostages.

“Troops recovered 6 locally made rifles, 3 pump action guns, one dane gun, 4 IEDs, 3 locally made IED launchers, 28 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammo, one tripod, 3 fragmental jackets, one boafeng radio, one vehicle, 4 motorcycles, 8 mobile phones, 11 cutlasses and the sum of N266,455.00.

Continuing, Maj Gen Buba said, ,”Our mission against terrorist, insurgents and perpetrators of insecurity in the country is not one that should be seen as the exclusive preserve of just the military alone.Experience reveals that, military means alone can not neutralise terrorism and insurgency.

“Indeed, while we all are from one locality or another, not everyone can be in the military. Recognising this, there are several ways society can show their commitment in support of the overall objective to defeat terrorism and insurgency in the country. Importantly, that such commitment should reflect and align with the will of the people.

“The armed forces remains unperturbed by the evil machinations of these extremist groups. Their nefarious tactics have been exposed for what it truly is, which is a mere ploy to self-enrichment through killings.”

Troops conducted raid operations on terrorists hideouts and arrest suspects in Arochukwu, Ohafia and Umunneochi LGAs of Abia State as well as Awgu LGA of Enugu State. Also, troops foiled kidnapped incident and arrested an impostor in Umu Nneochi and Ishielu LGAs of Abia and Ebonyi States

Troops also conducted raid operations to IPOB/ESN camps in Igboro Forest between Arochukwu and Ohafia LGAs of Abia State. Troops arrested one criminal who later died of GSW while others fled. Troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one Dane gun, 6 locally made rifle, 4 IEDs, 5 fragmental jackets, 3 pairs of boots, 4 Biafran flags, one Baofeng radio, one tripod, one IPOB signboard, a cutlass, a jack-knife, IPOB flyers, assorted charms, IPOB insignia and military camouflage