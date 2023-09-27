IDPs: Sesor Africa opens first Nigeria’s support centre 

The IDP camp.

By Chioma Nwizu & Amarachi Onyekachi

In a bid to support Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, a non-profit organisation, Sesor Africa, has opened Nigeria’s first IDP-support centre in Lagos aimed at providing food, academic support, access to basic health care as well as micro-businesses across the country.

The foundation which has impacted over 100,000 displaced persons across Nigeria through its various relief outreaches, is fully funded by voluntary donations from individuals and organisations.

Running a monthly giving project called: Angel Campaign, the Executive Director, Pelumi Mokikan, said it is a platform where people donate N5, 000 every month to reach out to more displaced persons.

According to her: “Sesor works with people that came from their various states to Lagos State to improve their quality of lives through various interventions such as the educational support and livelihood support.’

She added that through the medical support, the organisation has sent four children back to school.

“Collectively, we cannot say we are growing. If displaced women and their children have a better chance at growth, it will also be better for the economy of the country.”