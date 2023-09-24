‘I bled for 4 months non-stop,’ Actress Juliana Olayode recounts struggles with PCOS

Popular Nigerian actress, Juliana Olayode has recounted her struggles with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels, according to Healthline.

Speaking in a YouTube video, Olayode revealed she bled continuously for four months during her struggles with PCOS.

She also said she battled with Psoriasis, which is a chronic condition that causes symptoms such as scaly, dry, or itchy skin, per Healthline.

Olayode said she decided to stop medications and take control of her health by combining prayer, faith, and lifestyle changes.

“I bled for four months nonstop. I am sharing this because I know there are a lot of women battling with hormonal imbalance /PCOS,” she said.

“You probably feel tired, weird, and ashamed. You probably have spent so much money on medication and you have not seen any changes.

“I was dealing with hormonal imbalance/ PCOS and Psoriasis at the same time.

“I woke up one day and I said ‘Enough is enough’. I was tired of swallowing drugs and putting all sorts of ointment on my skin. I prayed and exercised my faith and everything changed.

“When I got my healing I also had to change my lifestyle/ the things I eat. The majority of the health issues we have is because of the things that we consume. And to stay healthy you must eat right.”