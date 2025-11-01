Etinosa Idemudia’s message to women with PCOS: You are not alone’

Idemudia Etinosa

By Benjamin Njoku

Actress Etinosa Idemudia has shared a heartfelt message with women suffering from polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a common hormonal disorder that can cause irregular periods, excess androgens, and polycystic ovaries. Drawing from her personal experience, Idemudia encouraged women to stay strong and hopeful.

“I am writing this to every woman out there that you are not alone,” she said. “Even if it’s your husband that is mocking you or a stranger online, you will overcome it.”

The actress, who overcame PCOS and welcomed her own baby, urged women not to let their condition define them. “I carried my baby and you will carry your baby. That facial hair or stubborn fat does not make you any less,” Idemudia counselled.