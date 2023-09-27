God will see us through our security challenges – Army Chief

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says with the support of Nigerians and the help of God, Nigeria will overcome its security challenges.

On Wednesday, in his message to troops in commemoration of Eid-El-Maulud, the CDS said the Nigerian Armed Forces will not relent in its efforts to ensure peace and stability in the country.

He said, “This year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration is an opportunity for members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) to imbibe the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed and pray for the unity and progress of our dear nation.

“As a very important segment of the society, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will continue to commit ourselves towards ensuring peace and stability in our country. It is our prayers that through the commitment of all Nigerians, the Almighty God will see us through our daunting security challenges.”

Gen. Musa also enjoined all Muslim faithful to pray earnestly to Almighty Allah for stability and advancement in our nation.