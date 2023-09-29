Foundation donates educational materials to Ughelli students

Adesina Wahab

The Oke Umurhohwo Foundation, a dedicated non-profit organization committed to breaking the cycle of poverty through access to education, good healthcare, and equal opportunities, has successfully concluded its Back to School Campaign in Ughelli, Delta State.

In a collaborative effort with compassionate individuals from across Nigeria, the campaign extended its reach to primary schools across three diverse Ughelli communities. The primary aim was to provide essential school supplies to underprivileged students, ensuring not only access to education but also equipping them with the necessary tools for their educational journey.

Contributions That Made a Difference

Through a generous response to the call for sponsorship, an impressive array of school items was assembled, including 2000 exercise books, 50 school bags, 45 reading guides, 150 school uniforms, and approximately 700 stationeries.

Under the dedicated leadership of Edima-Sharon Bassey, the foundation’s team visited Ighrwovie Primary School, Ekuigbo Primary School, and Ujode Primary School to distribute these much-needed supplies. Upon arrival, the team was faced with the harsh reality of the schools’ conditions – dilapidated infrastructure, crumbling roofs, overgrown surroundings, and classrooms filled with broken desks.

From Despair to Delight

Despite these challenging circumstances, the success of the Back to School Campaign was a source of immense pride for the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation. The warm reception in the communities and schools touched their hearts deeply. Most importantly, they witnessed the joy and hope brought to the students’ faces. As the students received their school items, their eagerness was palpable. They wasted no time in putting on their new uniforms, filling their school bags, and clutching their exercise books and stationeries, all in eager anticipation of resuming their studies.

On a one-on-one with the visionary of the Oke Umurhohwo Foundation, Mr. Oke Umurhohwo expressed his gratitude to the supporters, stating, “Education is the cornerstone of a brighter future, and through our Back to School Campaign, we are taking significant steps toward empowering these young minds to dream big and achieve their goals. The impact we make today will shape the leaders of tomorrow.”

The team leader, Edima-Sharon Bassey also shared her thoughts, saying, “This campaign was a heartwarming experience for all of us. Witnessing the transformation from despair to delight in the eyes of these children is a testament to the power of collective effort. Our commitment to these communities extends beyond this campaign, and we look forward to further improving infrastructure and ensuring access to quality education.”

The Oke Umurhohwo Foundation remains steadfast in its mission to create a brighter future for underprivileged communities by breaking the cycle of poverty and empowering individuals to reach their full potential.