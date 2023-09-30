Forum canvasses support for Governor from Edo Central

The Esan Consultative Forum has appealed to political leaders, traditional rulers, religious leaders and other stakeholders to support Edo Central senatorial district for the position of governor in 2024.

In a press statement, the spokesman of the group, Prince Emmanuel Odigie, said fairness, equity and justice demand that Edo Central should produce the next governor of the state.

Odigie reminded people of the state that the state government recently celebrated the creation of the defunct Midwest State 60 years ago, which is a reminder of the unity that exists in the area.

“Our unity and peaceful coexistence predates the creation of Midwest State, Bendel and Edo State, which we must not allow some greedy politicians to truncate,” he said.

He said it was important to remember the political history of the state after the return of democracy in the old Bendel State.

“After Edo Central Prof Ambrose Ali came Gen Samuel Ogbemudia of Edo South, whose tenure was truncated by the military in 1984. On the return of democracy in 1989, the only two political parties in Nigeria were SDP and NRC.

“Fortunately, two Edo illustrious sons were the national chairmen of both parties, Chief Anthony Anenih was the national chairman of SDP, while Chief Tom Ikimi was the national chairman of NRC, and both men were from Edo Central. In their wisdom and respect for fairness, equity, and justice, they decided to ensure the tenure of General Samuel Ogbemudia of Edo South, which was truncated by the military, must be completed The two political parties gave their ticket to Edo South.

“Chief Odigie Oyegun, SDP, and Chief Lucky Igbinedion NRC. Chief Odigie Oyegun was elected governor, His tenure was also truncated by the military after about three years.

“Therefore, if Edo is indeed one and a united people who have lived peacefully for over 200 years, with similar culture and traditions, and the contributions of our forefathers and leaders are appreciated there should be no controversy on where our next governor should come from,” he added.

The forum urged political leaders in the state to learn from the just concluded presidential and national assembly elections in Edo State.