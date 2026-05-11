Edo DG’s mother’s burial unites political rivals as forum extols virtues

L-R: Benue State Deputy Governor, Sam Odeh, Deputy Governor, Akwa, Dr. Akon Eyakenyi, wife of Edo State Deputy Governor, Ambassador Osaiti Idahosa, Edo State Deputy Governor, Dennis Idahosa, Bayelsa Deputy Governor, Dr. Peter Akpe, Managing Director, South South Development Commission, Usoro Akpabio and Secretary to Edo State Government, Musa Ikhilor during the burial ceremony of the mother of Edo State, Deputy Government, weekend in Benin City.

By Ozioruva Aliu

Political differences in Edo State were buried throughout the weekend as politicians across political parties, political office holders, top government officials, political office holders participated in the burial ceremonies of the mother of the state deputy governor, Late Madam Esther Idahosa. She was 95 years.

Among the high-profile personalities that attended the event were a former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and now a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, former deputy governor, Marvellous Omobayo, also a chieftain of the ADC, Sen. Rowland Owie, a chieftain of the Nigerian Democratic Congress (NDC).

Others included the Forum of Deputy Governors of Nigeria represented by three deputy governors of Benue State, Sam Ude, Akwa-Ibom, Sen Akon Eyakenyi and Bayelsa State, Dr. Peter Akpe.

Others included the governor of Edo State, Sen Monday Okpebholo, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Blessing Agbebaku, former governor of the state, Sen. Adams Oshiomhole, his deputy, Hon Pius Odubu, former deputy governor, Hon Lucky Imasuen, Sen. Matthew Uroghide, the state chairman of the APC, Jarret Tenebe, Secretary, Lawrence Okah and other members of the State Working Committee of the party among others.

Speaking on behalf of the deputy governors, Sen. Eyakenyi said, “We came here to celebrate with our own, our brother, we have a large family of deputy governors across Nigeria, we are one family, we acknowledge each other.”

Speaking of late Madam Idahosa, she said, “A woman that gave birth to her children, trained them very well and one of them is standing tall today as the deputy governor of this state, that shows how great such a woman was.

“We stand to salute you specially for putting this great send forth for your mother,” she said.

At the outing service held at the Living Faith Sapele Road in Benin City, Pastor Emmanuel Ebiwoye admonished Christians on the need for faith, steadfastness, and total reliance on God in all circumstances of life.

Speaking, the deputy governor, Hon Dennis Idahosa, described his mother as his pillar.

He said her death has created a vacuum. “The house is quieter but heaven is louder because the great prayer warrior has come home. She raised us alone and she raised us well and we will continue her legacies,” he said.