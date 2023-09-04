Forgery allegation causes impeachment threat on Imo speaker

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The forgery allegation on the Imo state Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chike Olemgba, to obtain a travel permit has triggered an impeachment threat on the speaker.

The allegation was gathered on Monday following the report that the Speaker alleged to have signed the signature of the governor, Hope Uzodimma, and other appointees of the governor to obtain a travel permit for his relations and church members.

The report alleged that; “The Speaker, Rt Hon. Olemgbe, needed the signatures of the Governor, the SSG, and the liaison Officer to authenticate a travel permit for the trip, but it became obvious to him that Governor Uzodinma, his SSG, Chief Cosmos Iwu and the Abuja liaison Officer were not interested to attend to his request, he went ahead to forge their signatures.

“Left with no option in his state of anguish and frustrations, the Speaker was said to have gone ahead to allegedly forge the trio’s signatures with the help of some Imo Lawmakers who are currently at large and forwarded the same to the Chinese Embassy for approval, only for the embassy to revert to the Imo State liaison office in Abuja for confirmation where the forgery was discovered.

“Currently, the Speaker is at a crossroads over the alleged criminal forgery which is an offence punishable by law under Section 467; Chapter 44 of the Nigerian Criminal Code AHoweverwever “It was alleged that the Speaker has been asked to honorably resign his position or risk embarrassing impeachment any moment from now, while Lawmakers fingered in the scam risk indefinite suspension.”

Reacting, the Imo state Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Olembge, through his Chief Press Secretary, CPS, Peter Uwa, said those after him were from his people from the Senatorial zone, (Imo North) and that they wanted to remove him from office.

According to the Speaker’s CPS, “The attention of the office of the incumbent Hon Speaker of the 10th Assembly of the 27-member Imo State Legislative House has been drawn to a funny, inglorious, baseless, and childish piece of information making the rounds in Social Media that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s political Son, the very vibrant young man widely acclaimed as the best Local Government Chairman (Ihitte-Uboma LGA) since the creation of Imo State of Nigeria in 1976 before becoming the speaker of the state legislative house, Rt Hon Chike Olemgbe forged the Signatures of the Governor, Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma, the Secretary to the state government, Chief Cosmas Iwu and that of another government official, to enable him(the Speaker) obtain travel documents for about 30 persons.

“We laughed hysterically after going through the writeup fabricated, manufactured, concocted, blended, and served undiluted (as it is bereft of journalistic standards) to the innocent and unsuspecting members of the public by the usual enemies of okigwe Senatorial District of Imo State.

“At first, our attitude towards that shady and malicious piece of propaganda that could never be proven in reality anywhere, any time under the Sun was to ignore it and allow its Authors and witch-hunting Sponsors to hit their empty Skulls on brick walls but, remembering that in some matters and issues of life, Silence might be interpreted as consent, we made U-turn and decided to react briefly.

“The authors of that cancerous piece of information now circulating on social media and their envious Sponsors who are certainly jealous and not happy with the level of Father-Son relationship existing between the people’s Governor, the Lion of Southeast Geo-political Zone, Most Distinguished Senator Hope Uzodimma and the vibrant Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Chike Olemgbe did not hide their evil intention which is simply, to throw Chike Olemgbe out of office.”