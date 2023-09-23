FG seeks EU support for Immigration, Prisons reforms

Omeiza Ajayi & Treasure Ayegba

The Federal Government has sought the support of the European Union EU to help implement its key reforms for its immigration and correctional services.

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo made the request when he played host to the Ambassador of the European Union to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi, in Abuja.

While he pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s relations with the European Union, the Minister stated that the move comes on the heels of his ministry’s intent to implement key reforms in areas of migration and the reformation of Nigeria’s Custodial facilities.

Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the minister, Babatunde Alao who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday said Dr Tunji-Ojo described the relationship with the EU as “historical”, noting that areas of bonding with the ministry’s key reforms include combating irregular migration, unearthing organized crimes, and upholding the rule of law.

According to the minister, the EU could support the country in deploying technology to buffer zones and enhance border management architecture within the country.

“The European Union is important to the socio-economic development of Nigeria. Our relationship with the EU is historical in terms of but not limited to bilateral support.

“If we are able to solve crime and migration problems in Nigeria, Africa will be better for it. Due to the boundaries Africa shares with the EU, our problems are more of an EU problem than any other part of the world. And, because we are committed to solving this, we will explore all avenues”, he stated.

The Minister noted that the ministry was working on key reforms, especially in areas of travel documentation processes and knowledge transfer.

He said; “We have commenced the process to remove the bottlenecks in our international passport application and collection processes. Today, we have made huge progress. We are also working on ways to reduce identity theft. We want to make sure the green passport regains its pride and integrity.”

Speaking on plans to decongest the nation’s custodial facilities across the country, the minister revealed that over 70 per cent of the 79,000 inmates are awaiting trial.

He urged the EU to support the Federal Government’s plan to carry out an audit of all correctional centres.

“We have over 4000 inmates in the facilities for their inability to pay various fines. We believe we can reduce the number of inmates in our correctional facilities by about forty per cent if we explore non-custodial alternatives as provided for in the Correctional Service Act”, he stated.

Earlier during the meeting, the Ambassador assured the Minister of the support of the European Union, noting that the EU would render technical support in managing the illegal aspect of migration as well as curbing human trafficking and people smuggling.