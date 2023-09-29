Fantasy Premier League GW7: AI team, tips, wildcard

By Enitan Abdultawab

Ahead of Gameweek seven (7) and, most importantly, mouthwatering fixtures this week, FPL managers should be ready to set up their team and make necessary transfers if need be.

As expected, managers have had to deal with a lot of issues, ranging from injuries to underperformance to personal preferences. It will get more complicated now that top players are returning from tiring European fixtures to face teams that rested well in the midweek.

The deadline for this week’s team management is 11 a.m. on Saturday, the 30th.

AI team

Ahead of this week’s quest, AI has released its traditional first XI for this week. AI canvasses for a team set-up by taking into consideration their past performances and their chances of performing against the opposition(s) they will be playing against.

Below is Fantasy League Hub’s AI wildcard team:

GK: James Trafford

GK: Jordan Pickford

DEF: Amari Bell

DEF: Kieran Trippier

DEF: Reece Burke

DEF: Fabian Schar

DEF: Nayef Aguerd

MID: Mohammad Salah

MID: Son Heung Min

MID: Aaron Ramsey

MID: Bruno Fernandes

MID: Joshua Brownhill

FWD: Erling Haaland

FWD: Carlton Morris

FWD: Yoane Wissa

Tips

AI’s wildcard team comes out so well. As a manager, you might begin to wonder why Sallah and Son are pitted on the same matchday despite playing against each other. You then have a decision to make as to who to keep and who to retain.

Although Manchester City play away to Wolves, consider Haaland as a captaincy option this week.

Manchester United face Crystal Palace yet again, having thumped the team in midweek, and can have a nice game again. You can help yourself with in-form Casemiro and Bruno, who are still important for the team and can still earn you points. You can also consider Bruno Fernandes as a captaincy option.

At the moment, you might need to avoid Chelsea. The Blues’ recent form issues mean their assets are no longer a must-have in your team.

For defensive confidence, you can look into Saliba, Schar, and maybe Trippier, too.

Don’t neglect Salah yet. Keep him on your team, but you can avoid giving him a captaincy.

Take a punt on Morris for a double-game week 7.

Some managers do not always cherish the idea of including Manchester City players because of Guardiola’s tweaky formation. However, Erling Haaland and Ruben Dias are sure starters against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Work out your permutations well and review your predictions. Check out for injured and suspended players. Most importantly, ensure you do not set two players who will face each other.

Wildcard

As the season draws closer to more serious heat, you can start preparing your wildcard or use it if you want it.

Here’s an AI wildcard prediction for a 3-5-2 formation:

GK: James Trafford

DF: Reece Burke

DF: Amari Bell

DF: Kieran Trippier

MID: Mohammad Sallah

MID: Odegaard

MID: Ward-Prowse

MID: Aaron Ramsey

MID: Bruno Fernandes

FW: Erling Haaland

FW: Cameron Archer

On the bench are:

GK: Pickford

DF: Fabian Scahr

DF: Sven Botman

FW: Julian Alvarez