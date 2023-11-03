Fantasy Premier League GW11: AI team, tips, wildcard

By Enitan Abdultawab

Premier League football is back!

Ahead of Gameweek eleven (11) and, most importantly, mouthwatering fixtures this week, FPL managers should be ready to set up their team and make necessary transfers if need be.

As expected, managers have had to deal with a lot of issues, ranging from injuries to underperformances to personal preferences. It will get more complicated now that some players are coming off Carabao Cup campaigns barely three days ago.

The deadline for this week’s team management is noon on Saturday.

AI team

Ahead of this week’s quest, AI has released its traditional first XI for this week. AI canvasses for a team set-up by taking into consideration their past performances and their chances of performing against the opposition(s) they will be playing against.

Below is Fantasy League Hub’s best AI team according to how they fared last week:

GK: Raya (NEW)

GK: Turner (AVL)

DEF: Tsimikas (LUT)

DEF: Cash (BRE)

DEF: Gabriel (NEW)

DEF: Laschelles (ARS)

DEF: Taylor (CRY)

MID: Sallah (LUT)

MID: Son (CHE)

MID: Mitoma (EVE)

MID: Diaby (BRE)

MID: Saka (NEW)

FWD: Haaland (BOU)

FWD: Watkins (NOT)

FWD: Archer (WOL)

Tips

AI’s best wildcard team comes out so well, although you can work on your own too.

For defensive confidence, you can look forward to getting Reece Burke, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Dan Burn into your team.

Don’t neglect Salah yet again. Trust him to deliver an outstanding performance against Luton Town. Keep him on your team, and you can also reward him with captaincy.

Some managers do not always cherish the idea of including Manchester City players because of Guardiola’s tweaky formation. However, Erling Haaland and Rodri are sure starters against Bournemouth.

At the moment, Ollie Watkins, James Maddison, Son Heung-Min, and maybe Mbuemo can gift you as many points as possible as they are in top form.

Work out your permutations well and review your predictions. Check out for injured and suspended players. Most importantly, ensure you do not set two players who will face each other.

Watch out for players from Newcastle and Arsenal, as they will be pitting against each other this weekend. Choose between Kieran Trippier, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Isak, and Martin Odeegard. Results can be difficult to predict. Thus, be careful not to pit players against one another.

Wildcard

As the season draws closer to more serious heat, you can start preparing your wildcard or use it if you want it.

Here’s an AI wildcard prediction for a 3-5-2 formation:

GK: Turner (NOT)

GK: Strakhosa (WHU)

DEF: Trippier (ARS)

DEF: Tsimikas (LUT)

DEF: Burn (ARS)

DEF: Taylor (CRY)

DEF: Maguire (FUL)

MID: Son (CHE)

MID: Sallah (LUT)

MID: Maddison (CHE)

MID: Mitoma (EVE)

MID: Gordon (ARS)

FWD: Haaland (BOU)

FWD: Watkins (NOT)

FWD: Archer (WOL)