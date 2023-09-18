Exposing creativity in Kareem’s Ghetto Impressions

Ghetto Corner I (fabrics, gloss, acrylic, marker, charcoal, papers, 187 cm x 287 cm) 2022, by Yakubu Kareem.

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi

From the disorganised characteristics of slum settlements, Yakubu Kareem creates impressionistic textures, exposing creative perception hidden in chaotic environment.

Kareem’s deliberate strokes which create art from chaotic sceneries will be on display from September 23, 2023, when his solo art exhibition titled Ghetto Impressions opens at Signature Beyond Art Gallery, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. In his colour and line applications, the artist celebrates the true essence of impressionism, engaging environmental issues as regards people’s survival, even against that of the environment where they live.

Using his art to reflect on life in ghetto areas, Kareem recalls how his artistic journey led him to explore the gritty and resilient world of people living in the ghetto. His journey in impressionistic focus on ghetto, he says, lays emphasis on the marginalized neighborhoods of Lagos, and delving into what he calls the “intricate inter-play between survival, adaptation and the physical environment that shapes these communities.”

In his paintings, Kareem captures the essence of the ghetto areas, depicting realities such as the stark contrast between the haphazardly constructed buildings, the maze-like alleyways, and the chaotic arrangement of electric poles, among other features that characterize the slum spaces. And by extension, the artist’s brushings dramatise the vibrant market scenes that pulse with life, depicting the resourcefulness and tenacity of the people who have taken such neighborhoods as their homes.

More importantly, Kareem’s paintings also document the ghetto people’s life and survival instincts. Among the works to be exhibited are Ghetto Phase (spray paint, charcoal, pastel, acrylic, poster paint, gloss paint, papers, and fabric on canvas. 182 x 122 cim), dated 2021; Ghetto Phase II (papers, acrylic, gloss, pastel, fabrics on canvas, 227 cm x 187 cm), 2021; and Ghetto Corner I (fabrics, gloss, acrylic, marker, charcoal, papers, 187 cm x 287 cm) 2022.

The people’s struggle for survival seems of a particular interest to Kareem. “At the heart of my artistic inquiry lies a profound examination of the relentless struggle for survival that perpetuates a sense of disarray in these ‘ghetto-like areas’,” Kareem says. “This continuous fight for existence has molded the communities into a state of perpetual ambiguity, where a delicate balance between aspirations of a more westernized life and the embrace of their cultural identity teeter on the edge of reality.” And as they shed light on the enduring spirit of the Ghetto spaces, Kareem’s works also invite viewers to ponder the universal themes of resilience, identity, and the indomitable will of humans to thrive against all odds.

The diversity of Kareem’s art includes exploration of figurative forms in what he describes as “a personal artistic journey.” He recalls that early in his artistic journey, the primary focus has consistently revolved around the depiction of figures. “Subconsciously, I have found myself drawn to the portrayal of female figures, and this inclination has deepened over time,” he says. “As I spend a significant portion of my life in the company of women, I am naturally inclined to admire and closely study the intricacies of their bodies – their diverse shapes, forms, and complexions.”

He describes his obsession for the human body as “a perpetual enigma that continually fascinates me.” For him, each individual brings “fresh canvas of inspiration, a world of new ideas, and an infinite realm of artistic possibilities.” His continuous experimentation with human form has generated two results: enriches his artistic practice and also serves as a constant reminder of the endless beauty and diversity that exists within each person, waiting to be immortalized through art.

In the foreword for the exhibition catalogue provided by Signature Beyond Art Gallery, the theme is noted to transcend the ordinary, “stirs our hearts, and illuminates the often overlooked facets of urban life.” Kareem’s work is described as a testament to the power of art as a medium of reflection and revelation. “Through his lens, we are offered an intimate glimpse into the vibrant tapestry of marginalized neighborhoods, where the pursuit of survival, the celebration of identity, and the indomitable human spirit are on full display.”

Yakubu Kareem, born in 1996, is a Nigerian artist from Edo State, but raised in Lagos, Nigeria. He received his primary and secondary education in Lagos, which provided the foundation for his artistic

journey. Kareem later pursued his National Diploma in General Arts at Auchi Polytechnic, in Edo State.