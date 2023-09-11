Engage only registered builders for construction projects, CORBON advises

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

In a bid to ensure safety and quality in the nation’s construction industry, the Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) has called on Nigerians to engage only registered builders for their construction projects.

This call comes amid concerns over the increasing rate of building collapse across the country, leading to loss of lives and properties.

The call was made in a statement, signed by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Bldr. Adetunji Adeniran, during the week, in Abuja.

Reiterating that CORBON was established to regulate and supervise the activities of builders in Nigeria, he also said that the list of registered builders, licenced to practice in Nigeria would soon be circulated publicly,

He said: “Council enjoins members of the public to protect their investments and be discerning, by engaging only Registered Builders for production of building construction projects.

“While list of Registered Builders, licenced to practice in Nigeria would soon be circulated publicly, enquiries on Builders could be directed to the Council at the addresses and contact numbers indicated. Be wise, avoid Quackery on your building projects, engage Professional Builders.”

He, however, called for immediate prosecution of suspected fake engineer, Felix Anietie Udoh, who allegedly performed engineering tasks that led to the collapse of a building in Akwa Ibom.

He said if prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Builders (Registration, etc) Act would serve as a deterrent to stop quackery in the country.

Vanguard reports that the Akwa Ibom State Police Command on Wednesday paraded an alleged fake Engineer, one Felix Anietie Udoh, the site engineer who supervised the construction of a collapsed four-storey building located at No. 3 Imam Street, behind Zenith Bank, Uyo, the state capital.

Speaking further he said following a thorough review of the Register of Builders in Nigeria, established pursuant to Sections 8 (1), (2) and 9 (1), (2) of the Builders Registration Act CAP B.13 LFN 2004, the name Felix Anietie Udo wad not contained in the register of Builders, licensed to practice in Nigeria as of September 5, 2023.

According to him, “In line with its commitment to work with Government agencies in the effort to eradicate quackery in practice, Council strongly requests and urges that the said Felix Anietie Udo be prosecuted in accordance with the provisions of the Builders (Registration, etc.) Act.

“Council offers our support and willingness to testify and support the prosecution of the suspect in every way possible. Council states without any fear of contradiction that to date, no Builder has been involved in managing the production process of any collapsed building in Nigeria”, he added.