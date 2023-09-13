Election Tribunal: Rep Bagos rejects judgement, vows to appeal

By Gift Chapiodekina

The member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, Dachung Bagos has rejected the tribunal judgment nullifying his election.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the lawmaker in Abuja.

Recall that the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal sitting in Jos, Plateau State, had nullified his election which he was earlier declared winner on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party during the February 25 National Assembly poll.

Nullifying Bagos’s election, the tribunal declared the Labour Party candidate, Ajang Alfred, as the rightful winner of the poll and ruled that the PDP candidate was not validly nominated by his party to contest the poll.

Reacting to the judgement , Bagos called on his constituents to remain calm as he heards for the appeal court.

He said “for the lord your God is the one who goes with you to fight for you against your enemies to give you victory.” Deuteronomy 20:4

“Democracy is for the people. With the people I will always stand.

The outcome of the Election Tribunal against the mandate of the good people of Jos South, Jos East Federal Constituency raises a lot of questions, can a mandate with an overwhelming winning vote of over 95,000 against 31,000 be a mere academic exercise? It clearly shows that the wishes of the people don’t really matter for reasons of unfounded interests.

“Previous tribunal judgements have held that only party members or the party itself have the locus standi to challenge the nomination and sponsorship of a candidate. Furthermore, such issues are pre-election matters, I can’t help but wonder why this panel thought differently.

“I call on my constituents and party faithfuls to remain calm and resolute as we seek redress in the court of appeal , The PDP had since complied, ” he added.