EFCC returns property to American victim of Internet fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has handed over property recovered from a convicted fraudster, Aisosa Ohue, alias Frederick Leonard, to an American victim, Cheryldene Cook.

Its Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

According to him, the property includes the sum of N19 million and a three-bedroom semi-detached duplex at Ward 36A Amagba Community in Oredo Local Government Area of Edo.

He said that the property, which also includes a Lexus E350 saloon car, an iPhone 13 Pro Max and a Samsung A31 phone was presented to the victim in Abuja by the Zonal Commander, ACE I Adebayo Adeniyi and the Head, Advanced Fee Fraud Section 1, ACE II Jimoh Rauf.

Uwujaren said that Cheryldene Cook who flew in from the United States of America to receive the items was accompanied to the commission by her lawyer, Dr. Mike Nwosu. He added that she expressed appreciation to the commission for the recovery.

According to him, Justice C.E Nwecheonwu of the Federal Capital Territory High, Kuje had in January ordered the forfeiture of the property after Orhue was convicted of a three-count charge including obtaining money by false pretence.

“The convicted cheated the victim in a love scam while pretending to be a famous actor, Frederick Leonard”.