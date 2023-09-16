Downpour: Lagos postpones 3rd Mainland Bridge repairs, floods sack communities, motorists stranded

Mainland Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni, Lagos

Barely 24 hours to the commencement of repair works on the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos State Government has announced its indefinite postponement. It was scheduled for tomorrow, Sunday 17th and Sunday 24th September.

The postponement, it was gathered, became necessary due to the heavy downpour experienced in all parts of the metropolis on Saturday.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, in a statement on Saturday, explained that the rain has affected the preliminaries of the planned palliative works on the asphalt pavement of the bridge by the Lagos State Public Works Corporation.

“A later date which will be subject to weather conditions will be duly communicated for the palliative, ” he assured.

Osiyemi, therefore, urged motorists to continue to access the bridge with observance of safety measures.

Recall that the Lagos State Government, through state Public Works Corporation, LPWC, in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, had concluded plans to embark on palliative works on the failed sections of the Third Mainland Bridge for two consecutive Sundays.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola, who announced this on Thursday, added that the work would take place on Sunday 17 and Sunday 24, September 2023, between the hours of 7a.m. to 7p.m., each Sunday.

According to him, “The proposed works will be strictly executed in two phases with phase one focusing on only the most critical sections on the Iyana Oworonshoki inward Adeniji Adele/Lagos Island.”

Toriola explained that the palliative works were scheduled for Sundays to minimise inconveniences for motorists.

Consequently, the state government released travel advisory to ensure seamless movement of traffic.

Recently, motorists and commuters have cried out to relevant authorities to come to their inorder to prevent possible loss of lives and property due to fatal accidents often experience on the bridge occasioned by several potholes sitting the axis.

Residents stranded

Meanwhile, flood took over major areas of the Lagos metropolis following early morning downpour, shutting down vehicular movement as well.

Some residents in affected areas in Alimosho, Agege, Ikeja, were seen bailing out storm water from their houses.The flood later receded as some motorists and commercial buses hit the roads.

Some concerned motorists decried the failed portion of the busy Ikotun Market Road in Igando Ikotun Council Development Area, LCDA, of Lagos.

Some of the motorists said the road which gave way few months ago has been left unattended to despite several complaints to the LCDA authority and the state government.

They, therefore, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu to pay an unscheduled visit to the area and ensure prompt rehabilitation of the failed portion of road to prevent loss of innocent lives on the road.

LASU

Similarly, motorists have challenged the State’s Ministry of the Environment to, as a matter of urgency, find a lasting solution to the flooding issue on the Oko filling Bus Stop along Lagos State University, LASU, Igando Expressway.

Some of them told Vanguard that anytime it rains, flood takes over that portion of roads, which makes it difficult to navigate.

They also described a large deep pothole on that spot as a death trap, which they noted had led to many accidents.

Other respondents appealed to the new commissioners to hit the ground running immediately for impactful governance at the grassroots in all the 20 council areas and 37 LCDAs of the state.