Connection between diligence and focus

By Onyeka Ezike

Diligence in life cannot be attained without being focused, and to achieve same, consistency, persistence and remaining focused must be imbibed as a lifestyle.

That was the crux of the message to the graduating students of Gracewell Academy, Coker-Orile, Lagos, by the Principal, Dr (Mrs.) Alpho-Nebechukwu Alice Adesola, during the 20th graduation ceremony of the school, recently held in Lagos.

According to Dr Adesola, “in Nigeria, and the world today, many young people have undermined the power of ‘diligence and focus’. Many have carelessly patterned their lives after the order of others, instead of spending each moment consciously in improving themselves in all ramification; mentally, spiritually and physically.”

She also spoke on the preponderance of opportunities and the preparedness for maximizing opportunities that come our way: “The fastest does not always win the race, nor does the strong the battle; time and chance happens to all. The one who succeeds is the one ready at that time and equipped to make use of the chance.

“It is not a bed of roses out there in the larger society, but even roses do not grow on clouds, but from dirt and grime and conscious work. Choose daily to stay in the light, no matter the appeal of darkness, and keep your head when all others lose theirs. Go and win, go and be a worthy Gwellite, and bring home the grown.”

The principal said the foundation of the school was laid on diligence, commitment to studies, and strong moral standards for the students to reach for the stars and be the best in all they do.

“Because the world is constantly evolving and things are changing, the school has been able to prepare the students for the ever-changing world.”

In his sermon, Pastor Abidoun Peter Alao anchored his message on Proverbs 22:29: “Seest thou a man diligent in his business, he shall stand before kings, he shall not stand before mean men.”

He also admonished the graduands on the importance of prayers in life based on Daniel 6:3: “One of the secrets in life to rise higher and break protocols is to give honour to people who deserve it.”

The high moment of the event was the presentation of awards to the graduating students for their excellent academic performance. Miss Ayanpitan Ayoola Miracle won seven awards, including Best in Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics. Miss Ubochioma Joy Amarachi also won four awards including the Best in Government.

Speaking with Vanguard, the outgoing Head girl, Miss Ayoola Miracle said, “My late cousin’s sister studied medicine, but died a few days after her convocation. Ever since her death, achieving her dreams has been my goal. Since I joined Gracewell from SSS 1, consistency has been my goal. My teachers have always been helpful, especially Mr. Saliu Wasiu. His commitment in helping students who desire to learn Mathematics is highly commendable. He coaches and guides them to a point where they become Mathematicians.”

The Chairman of the Parents Teachers Association, Mr. Uwaoma, admonished the graduating students to remain focused and follow the foundation laid by the school in 1st Corinthians 3:6: “As you go into the wider world, the higher you go, the more challenging it becomes. Always mind the type of friends you keep. Whenever you get to the crossroad, if you try calling your parents and their numbers are not reachable, call God. His number is always reachable, except you have bad network (SIN). His number is found in Jeremiah (33:3).”