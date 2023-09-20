CCECC to complete Abuja light rail in 8 months

—As VP Shettima lauds China’s commitment to Nigeria’s infrastructure development

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— The Chinese construction giant, China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation Ltd, CCECC, on Wednesday said it is committed to complete the Abuja light rail project in eight months.

The commitment is in line with the determination of President Bola Tinubu’s administration to enhance infrastructure development across the country.



The Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, extracted this commitment from the management of CCECC when its Chairman, Mr Jason Zhang, led some members of his management team on a courtesy call at the Presidential Villa today.



Vice President Shettima described CCECC as part of Nigeria’s history, saying the Chinese construction giant has played a pivotal role in developing Nigeria’s landmark projects, adding that their commitment to the development of Nigeria and Africa is commendable.



Senator Shettima in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, was quoted as saying, “You have been in this country for 42 years. We have to commend you for all the beautiful initiatives and support over the years.



“We share a lot in common with the people of China, just as you have been with us through thick and thin. You have the financial fire power and the willingness to support Nigeria and other African countries without interfering in our local politics. This we appreciate a lot.”



Vice President Shettima assured CCECC that the present administration will sustain the existing relationship with the company and the people of China, saying the Abuja rail project, like others, remains dear to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian people.



Speaking earlier, the Managing Director of CCECC, David Waig, reiterated the company’s commitment towards delivering the project within the stipulated period, saying CCECC will go above board and leave no stone unturned in ensuring the delivery of the Abuja light rail line come May, 2024.



He called on the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to engage an operational company that will quickly see to smooth take off of the rail project.



Present at the meeting were the Deputy Managing Directors of the company, Mr Jaques Liao and Mr Inain Guo. Mr Eric Yu, the General Manager (Business) of the company was also in attendance.