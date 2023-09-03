How we lost a cadet to untimely death – POLAC

By Bashir Bello, Kano

The Nigeria Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil in Kano State has opened up on how it lost a cadet, Mr. Sulaiman Jika to untimely death after brief illness on Saturday.

The Commandant of the academy, AIG Sadiq Abubakar on Sunday confirmed the death in a statement issued by Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Hussain Suleman.

AIG Abubakar was quoted saying the deceased Jika, a cadet from the Department of Computer Science and native of Adamawa state, came down with an ailment (undisclosed), treated and discharged at the academy’s clinic before he was admitted for the second time on the fateful Saturday where he eventually passed out.

According to the statement, “On 29th August, 2023, he sought medical attention at the Academy Clinic due to an ailment. Following a diligent course of treatment and his gradual recovery, he was certified fit and discharged by the Medical Doctor on call the next day, and tasked to return at regular intervals for checks which he adhered to.

“However, fate took an unforeseen turn. On 2nd September 2023, he was once again admitted to the clinic for further examination and care following a complaint of restlessness. Though his vitals were normal upon examination and all necessary medical steps were taken, we regrettably report his untimely passing.

“The Commandant of the Nigeria Police Academy, AIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar, extends his deepest condolences to the grieving family, friends, and loved ones of Cadet Sulaiman Jika. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this period of profound sorrow. May God Almighty grant them the strength and resilience to bear this heavy loss,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, sources in the academy who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimization alleged that young Jika died of starvation. They alleged that Jika was rushed to the academy’s clinic where he was confirmed dead after he was left unattended to.

The source alleged that, “Since the new commandant assumed office, they’ve been providing very bad and inadequate food for us. The boy that died was not up to 20 years old. The boy wouldn’t have died if they’d attended to him.

“The commandant also ordered the closure of the market and laundry and approved undeserved training exercises during lecture hours.

“Cadets collapse daily here during training due to fatigue, because it’s either they’re starved, malnourished, or both. We’re usually threatened by the commandant and forced to engage in unwarranted training exercises.

“Also, many cadets have been dismissed on the basis that they fell sick; that’s why many are trying to manage themselves to avoid expulsion from the academy.”

Besides, a staff of academy who also want his name hidden expressed worry over the recent policy of the Commandant especially the review of daily mini market to once weekly.

The staff also lamented that cadets feeding pattern has drastically reduced which maybe responsible for the daily complaints of starvation being received on regular basis.

Another source close to the academy who spoke on condition of anonymity said two to three months ago, some officers in the academy reportedly lost their lives due to rigid principle of the Commandant.