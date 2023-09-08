Burna Boy bags seven nominations in BET Hip Hop awards 2023 [Full List]

Grammy-winning singer, Burna Boy has bagged seven nominations for the 2023 edition of the BET Hip-Hop Awards.
The award organizers released the full nomination list on Thursday.
21 Savage and Cardi B took the lead with this year’s nominations after bagging 12 each while Drake followed with nine.
Burna Boy got seven nominations while J. Cole scored six nods. Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Jay-Z were tied at five nods each.
The self-styled African Giant was nominated for the ‘Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year’, ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Best Hip-Hop Video’, ‘Best Collaboration’, ‘Best Live Performer’, ‘Lyricist of the Year’, and ‘Hustler of the Year’ categories.
Burna Boy also bagged four nominations for the 2023 edition of the BET Awards in June.
See the complete list below:
Hip-hop Artist of the Year
21 Savage
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Drake
Glorilla
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Uzi Vert
I meant I might not stay
“All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“God Did” – DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy
“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
“Players” – Coi Leray
“Put It On Da Floor Again” – Latto feat. Cardi B
“Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2” – GloRilla & Cardi B
Hip-hop Album of the Year
Anyways, Life’s Great… – GloRilla
Coi – Coi Leray
God Did – DJ Khaled
Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
Heroes & Villains – Metro Boomin
Jackman – Jack Harlow
Pink Tape – Lil Uzi Vert
Traumazine – Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip-hop Video
“Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
“Players” (DJ Smallz 732 – Jersey Club Remix) – Coi Leray
“Put It On Da Floor Again” – Latto feat. Cardi B
“Shake Sumn” – DaBaby
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Spin Bout U” – Drake & 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2” – Glorilla & Cardi B
Best Collaboration
“All My Life” – Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“God Did” – DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Players” (DJ Saige Remix) – Coi Leray feat. Busta Rhymes
“Princess Diana” – Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj
“Put It On Da Floor Again” – Latto feat. Cardi B
“Sittin’ On Top Of The World” – Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Tomorrow 2” – Glorilla & Cardi B
Impact Track
“30” – Nas
“All My Life” – Lil Durk Feat. J. Cole
“Anxiety” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Can’t Win for Nothing” – Symba
“Champions” – NLE Choppa
“God Did” – DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
“Scientists & Engineers” – Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane
“Therapy Pt. 2” – Robert Glasper feat. Mac Miller
Best Duo or Group
City Girls
DJ Drama & Jeezy
Drake & 21 Savage
Earthgang
Larry June & The Alchemist
Quavo & Takeoff
Rae Sremmurd
Best Live Performer
Burna Boy
Busta Rhymes
Cardi B
Coi Leray
Dababy
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Breakthrough Hip-hop Artist
Armani White
Central Cee
Doechii
Finesse2tymes
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Lola Brooke
Sexyy Redd
Lyricist of the Year
21 Savage
André 3000
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Conway The Machine
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Producer of the Year
Atl Jacob
DJ Khaled
Dr. Dre
Hit-Boy
Hitmaka
Kaytranada
London On Da Track
Metro Boomin
The Alchemist
Video Director of the Year
Anderson .Paak
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
DaBaby & Reel Goats
Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Dave Meyers
Travis Scott
DJ of the Year
Chase B
D-Nice
DJ Cassidy
DJ Clark Kent
DJ Drama
DJ Jazzy Jeff
DJ Khaled
Kaytranada
Metro Boomin
Best Hip-hop Platform
AllHipHop
Caresha Please
Drink Champs
Hiphop Dx
Million Dollaz Worth Of Game
Rap Caviar
The Breakfast Club
The Joe Budden Podcast
XXL
Hustler of the Year
21 Savage
50 Cent
Burna Boy
Cardi B
Caresha
DJ Khaled
Drake
Jay-Z
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
21 Savage – “Creepin’” (Metro Boomin feat. The Weeknd & 21 Savage)
21 Savage – “Peaches & Eggplants” (Young Nudy feat. 21 Savage)
André 3000 – “Scientists & Engineers” (Killer Mike & André 3000 feat. Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” (Glorilla & Cardi B)
Cardi B – “Put It On Da Floor Again” (Latto feat. Cardi B)
Drake – “Oh U Went” (Young Thug feat. Drake)
J. Cole – “All My Life” (Lil Durk feat. J. Cole)
Jay-Z – “God Did” (DJ Khaled feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z , John Legend & Fridayy)
Best International Flow
Aka (South Africa)
Black Sherif (Ghana)
Central Cee (UK)
Gazo (France)
J Hus (UK)
K.O (South Africa)
Major Rd (Brazil)
Ninho (France)
Sampa The Great (Zambia)
Tasha & Tracie (Brazil)
