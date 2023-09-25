Breaking: Tribunal rejects APC’s request to dismiss PDP’s petition

The Lagos State Governorship Election Tribunal has dismissed the preliminary objection of the All Progressives Congress, APC which requested it to dismiss the petition of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.
The Tribunal dismissed the ruling party’s preliminary objection on Monday, because the petitioner did not comply with provisions of the Electoral Act about payment of security as to cost.
Details shortly…
