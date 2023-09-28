BREAKING: Tribunal declares Kaduna guber polls inconclusive, orders re-run

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna has declared the 2023 governorship election in Kaduna state inconclusive.

According to report from Vanguard correspondent, the tribunal, during its resumed proceeding on Thursday, in a split decision of a ratio of 2:1, declared the election inconclusive and directed that a supplementary election should be held by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) within 90 days.

The 3-man panel led by Justice Victor Oviawe therefore ordered a rerun of election in 24 polling units in seven wards of four local governments consisting of 16,300 registered voters.

The verdict was announced via Zoom after the judges shunned the physical hall.

Recall that The petition was filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Isah Mohammed Ashiru.

PDP’s Ashiru is challenging the election of Uba Sani as the Governor of Kaduna State on the grounds of alleged irregularities and electoral fraud, saying that its Candidate (Isa Mohammed Ashiru) won the election.

Details shortly…