Kaduna governorship tribunal to deliver judgment via Zoom, dismisses Uba Sani’s motion

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Security was tight at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal in Kaduna on Thursday, as the three-man panel, led by Justice Victor Oviawe, prepared to deliver judgement via zoom.

Meanwhile , the Election Petition Tribunal had dismissed preliminary objection filed by Uba Sani on the timeliness of the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and its candidate, Isah Ashiru.

Uba Sani had, through his legal team, argued that the petition was filed outside the 21 days allowed by law. But the Tribunal affirmed that the petition was filed on April 10, 2023.

Before the Tribunal went on recess at about 1p.m. to reconvene later in the day, the three-man panel led by Justice Victor Oviawe had dismissed Governor Sani’s petition.

The governor is the second respondent.

The Tribunal was deciding on another petition filed by the defendants, which asked the court to dismiss the PDP and Ashiru’s petition for abandoning their petition.

Security was tight at the court premises and members of PDP and the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, were seen discussing in groups.

Details later.