Breaking: One kidnapped as gunmen shoot 2 Poly students in Nasarawa 

Two students of the Isa Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic in Lafia, Nasarawa State, have been reportedly shot dead by gunmen.

Vanguard learnt that the incident occurred off-campus around 08:00pm on Monday.

According to report, the gunmen also abducted one female student and ND ll student of Science Laboratory Technology, identified as Ajoke.

The students, who sustained gunshot injuries, were said to be receiving treatment in a hospital.

