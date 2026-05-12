Abducted Nasarawa varsity students regain freedom

Nasarawa State University Keffi

By Edwin Philip, Lafia

The Nasarawa State Police Command said two suspected kidnappers linked to the abduction of students of the engineering faculty of the Nasarawa State University, Gudi campus, have been arrested. The suspects, identified as Abdullahi Yeyi Haro, alleged leader of the kidnapping syndicate, and Basiru Abdullahi, both males from Gudi.

In a statement signed by the command’s relations officer Rahman Nansel on Tuesday, he said they were apprehended after diligent investigation and sustained intelligence-coordinated tactical and strategic operations by the operatives aimed at dismantling the criminal network responsible for the abduction.

The command, however, confirms that the abducted students have been safely released and reunited with their families, as the victims are currently receiving medical attention and necessary support following their ordeal.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, commended the operatives involved in the operation for their professionalism, resilience, and unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of residents across the state.

He further reiterated the command’s determination to rid Nasarawa State of all forms of criminality, particularly kidnapping and other violent crimes, while assuring members of the public that investigations are ongoing with a view to arresting other fleeing members of the syndicate and bringing all those involved in the crime to justice.

“The command appreciates the support and cooperation of members of the public, whose timely information and collaboration greatly contributed to the success of the operation. Citizens are encouraged to remain vigilant and continue to provide useful information to security agencies to aid proactive crime prevention and prompt response,” the statement reads.

It added that the Nasarawa State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding lives and property and ensuring that criminal elements have no hiding place within the state.