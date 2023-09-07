Blue Economy: Stakeholders harp on robust collaborative gender-responsiveness

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

A national working group on gender and blue economy was launched to serve as catalyst for collaborative gender-responsive change within the Blue Economy.

The group co-named, Gender and Blue Economy Group, GBEE-WOG, was created as a research and data platform to collect, analyze, and disseminate gender-disaggregated data to identify disparities, challenges, and opportunities within the blue economy.

Speaking at the launch of the GBEE-WOG, the Founder Centre for Gender Economics Initiatives, CGE Africa, Uchenna Idoko, disclosed that, the Group comprising diverse stakeholders from government agencies, civil society organizations, academia, and the private sector, are structured as a technical working group envisioned to ensure a future where gender considerations are integral to the development and sustainability of the blue economy.

According to her, GBEE-WOG is aimed at advancing gender equality and championing women’s empowerment within the Maritime and Blue Economy Sector. Adding that CGE Africa, which is a non-governmental organization specializing in research, advocacy, capacity development, and advisory services, is collaborating with the Africa Centre for Energy Policy, ACEP, to bring this transformative project to fruition.

Aside from the research and data platform, it would also serve as a policy advocacy hub for gender-sensitive policies that ensure equal access to resources, opportunities, and decision-making in the blue economy. The group would also create a capacity training programmes to enhance the skills, knowledge, and leadership capabilities of women within the blue economy.

Idoko explained that the stakeholder collaboration would foster partnerships and collaborations among diverse stakeholders to drive gender-inclusive practices and initiatives. Adding that, awareness and education about the importance of gender equality in the blue economy through workshops, seminars, and campaigns would also be upheld.

“By uniting stakeholders, it will support the shaping of an equitable blue economy that fosters economic growth, social equity, and environmental sustainability. This group embodies the strength of collective action toward a brighter, gender- equal future.

“We envision a thriving and inclusive blue economy that harnesses the potential of all individuals, regardless of gender, fostering sustainable growth, environmental care, and social advancement.

“Our mission is to champion gender equality integration in blue economy policies, practices, and decisions. Through collaboration, capacity building, research, and awareness, we aim to drive positive change and gender-responsive results”, she said.

In his contribution, Sulaimon Arigbabu, Executive Secretary, HEDA Resource Centre, who spoke on the theme, “Nigeria Envisioning Gender Equality in the Blue Economy: Harnessing the Power of Inclusivity”, said, when women are engaged in decision-making processes, a more comprehensive understanding of ecosystem dynamics, conservation, and sustainable practices emerges.

“Women’s involvement in the blue economy can generate new avenues of revenue and innovation, enhancing sector resilience against external shocks.

“Integrating women into the blue economy empowers them economically and socially. This empowerment ripples through families and communities, catalyzing progress on multiple fronts.

“Developing targeted programs to equip women with technical skills, managerial expertise, and leadership capabilities, thereby increasing their participation at all levels of the blue economy.

“Enforce gender-sensitive policies that guarantee equal access to resources, financing, and market opportunities. Addressing barriers such as unequal land ownership and lack of credit can transform the landscape for women entrepreneurs and workers.

“The blue economy, encompassing marine resources, maritime transport, coastal tourism, and more, stands as a cornerstone of economic growth and environmental sustainability.

“As this sector gains prominence, it is imperative to ensure that its development is equitable, just, and inclusive. One crucial facet often overlooked is the integration of gender equality into the blue economy’s fabric. This think piece delves into the significance of gender equality in the blue economy and outlines a visionary approach to reaping its benefits”, he said.