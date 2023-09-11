BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye, Mercy, CeeC, 5 others nominated for possible eviction

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Mercy Eke, Ilebaye, Alex, Adekunle, and Ceec are part of the eight housemates who have been nominated for this week’s possible eviction in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) All-Stars reality TV show.

Cross emerged as the head of house (HoH) for week eight after he defeated 12 other housemates to gain automatic immunity for the week.

He picked Pere, Neo, Adekunle, and White Money as his BFFs.

Shortly after the Head of house game, the housemates participated in the ‘Black Envelope Challenge’ but unfortunately, none of them saw the envelope with the inscription ‘immunity,’ clearly stated on it and hid inside Biggie’s parrot.

The housemates then took turns to cast their votes in the diary room during the nomination process.

After the votes, Big Brother announced the names of the housemates up for eviction which include Mercy Eke, Alex, Cee-C, White Money, Ilebaye, Neo, Adekunle, and Sholzy (house guest).

According to Big Brother’s rules, the nominated housemates are not allowed to campaign for votes from the viewers and at least one housemate (with the fewest votes) will be evicted on Sunday.

The BBNaija All-Stars season commenced on July 23 and is expected to end on October 1.

This year’s winner will walk home with a cash prize of N120 million, the highest ever since the inception of Big Brother Naija.

Here is how the 13 housemates voted:

Venita – Alex, Cee-C and Mercy

Soma – Sholzy, Ilebaye, White Money

Neo – Mercy, Cee-C and Alex

Mercy – Pere, Adekunle and Neo

White Money – Neo, Cee-C and Soma

Alex – Sholzy, Adekunle and Venita

Pere – Alex, Soma and Mercy

Ilebaye – Cee-C, White Money and Neo

Angel – White Money, Sholzy and Ilebaye

Adekunle – Cee-C, Mercy and Alex

Cee-C – Adekunle, Pere and Ilebaye

Cross – Mercy, Alex and Cee-C