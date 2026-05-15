I have no emotional relationship with Frank Edoho – BBNaija star Tega Dominic

Media personality and influencer Tega Dominic has denied claims of having an inappropriate relationship with TV host Frank Edoho, following renewed allegations made by his ex-wife, Sandra Edoho.

In a statement shared online, Tega addressed the controversy directly, insisting there was “absolutely no sexual or emotional relationship” between herself and the veteran broadcaster.

“I have absolutely no sexual or emotional relationship with Frank Edoho,” she wrote. “Frank is a great guy and a very good friend of mine.”

The statement comes amid ongoing conversations sparked by Sandra Edoho’s accusations of alleged extramarital affairs during her marriage to the TV host.

Responding to the rumors, Tega explained that her interactions with Frank Edoho were strictly platonic and mostly industry-related.

“We started talking around mid last year after he sent birthday wishes to my mum,” she said. “Like many people in the industry, we already knew each other through social media and mutual familiarity.”

Addressing claims that they had spent time together privately, Tega stated that the only occasion she met with the broadcaster was in the presence of her manager.

“The first and only time I hung out with Frank was with my manager, Paul Ukonu, present,” she wrote. “I have absolutely nothing to hide.”

Tega also pushed back against what she described as “false accusations,” saying she has worked hard to build her personal brand and reputation.

“I have worked too hard to build myself and my brand step by step to allow false accusations stain my name like this,” she stated.

The former reality TV star added that she is considering legal action over the matter and called for evidence to support any allegations being made against her.

“I believe it is important for evidence to be provided because I will not let this slide,” she said. “My name cannot be dragged carelessly into false narratives.”

She concluded her statement by describing the situation as “very upsetting” and noted that her lawyers would handle the matter going forward.

“This will be the only time I address this matter,” Tega added.

Vanguard News