Asake vs Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Rema, Pheelz — All you need to know ahead of 16th Headies Awards

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The stage is set for the 16th edition of the biggest music award ceremony that celebrates Afrobeats and African culture with movers and shakers of the music industry to converge on Sunday, September 3rd, at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta.

Award-winning actress and producer Osas Ighodaro and American actor, TV presenter, and model Terrence J have been confirmed to host the 16th annual Headies Awards.

The show, tagged ‘Celebrating African Renaissance,’ highlights the creativity of Pan-African talent and the event honors the best in Afrobeats and African music.

The award is set to celebrate an extraordinary list of 2023 nominees that includes: Asake, Burna Boy, Simi, Wizkid, Davido, Odumodublvck, Adekunle Gold, Fireboy DML, Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, Victoria Orenze, Simi, Guchi, Niniola, Liya, Black Sherif, Diamond Platnumz, as well as international sensations, Black Sherif, Drake, Selena Gomez, Ed Sheeran, Future, and many more.

The show will be streamed live on YouTube (U.S.) and HipTV (Africa) Network.

The Headies Awards, originally called the Hip Hop World Awards, were established in 2006 by the Hip Hop World Magazine of Nigeria to recognize outstanding achievements in the Nigerian music industry.

This will mark the show’s second year at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre. It was held in Lagos or Nigeria every year from 2006 to 2021 (except 2017 and 2020, when there was no ceremony).

The stage will be set ablaze by a fantastic lineup of performers, including Ayra Starr, Rema, Asake, Oxlade, Johnny Drille, Blaqbonez, Spyro, Seyi Vibez, FireBoyDML, KCee, and Victony.

The show organisers had previously unveiled the nomination list for this year’s award ceremony in June, building anticipation for the event. The eligibility period for nominations is January 2022 to March 2023.

They also introduced an exciting twist by announcing that the winner of the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category will receive a solar-powered, two-bedroom, fully furnished house.

Nominees for song of the year include hit tracks: Kizz Daniel and Tekno’s ‘Buga’ alongside Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last,’ Ku Lo Sa by Oxlade, ‘Calm Down’ by Rema, ‘Finesse’ by Pheelz ft. BNXN, and ‘Sungba (remix)’ by Asake ft. Burna Boy.

Exciting contenders for Best Recording of the Year include Tems, Burna Boy, Victony & Tempoe, Omah Lay, and Davido featuring the Sunday Service Choir.

For the album of the year category, the wonderful body of words nominated include: Burna Boy – Love, Damini, Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe, Rema – Rave & Roses, Omah Lay – Boy Alone, Victony – Outlaw, and Davido – Timeless.

Burna Boy is the top nominee for the 2023 Headies Awards, which celebrates Pan-African and Afrobeats talent. He received 10 nominations, including African Artiste of the Year, Best Afrobeats album, Best Male Artiste, and Song of the Year.

Asake received eight nominations. The categories include Best Male Artiste, Best Collaboration, Best Album, Best Street Hop Artiste, Song of the Year, Next Rated, and Headies Viewers’ Choice.

Rema, who collaborated on the global smash hit “Calm Down” with Selena Gomez, received five nods.

Similarly, Omah Lay, Victony, Simi, Kizz Daniel, and Pheelz also received five nods. Oxlade tallied four nods, while Ruger had three.

Drake, Future, Gomez, Don Toliver and Ed Sheeran are vying for the International Artist of the Year category.

Sean “Love” Combs is slated to receive an International Artiste Recognition award while Youssou N’dour will receive a Hall of Fame award.

Late Nigerian music legend, Sound Sultan would be honoured with the ‘Headies Special Recognition Award.’

Next Rated Award

Hitmakers, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Young John, Victony, and Spyro were nominated for the much coveted Next-rated category of the 2023 Headies Award. The award is given to the most promising upcoming act in the year under review.

The award was first presented to Aṣa in 2006 and in addition to receiving the award plaque, recipients of the Next Rated Award are usually gifted a car. BNXN fka Buju last won the award as he received a brand new 2022 Bentley Bentayga, valued at over N300 million.

The prestigious award has lived up to its hype of deciding the future of the Nigerian music industry.

Previous winners of the awards since its inception in 2006 have all turned out to be superstars and this also applies to their competitors.

Past winners of the award are Asa, Overdose, Wande Coal, Omawunmi, Skuki, Wizkid, Davido, Sean Tizzle, Patoranking, Reekado Banks, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun, Rema, Omah Lay, BNXN fka Buju.

Asake is the favourite to win the award after he enjoyed a stellar and golden run in 2022. He may be ‘lonely at the top’ but he faces competition from music sensations–Young John, Victony, Seyi Vibez, and Spyro.

The ‘Omo Ope’ crooner bagged a plethora of nominations at the 2023 Headies Awards. The categories include: Best Male Artiste, Best Collaboration, Best Album, Best Street Hop Artiste, Song of the Year, Next Rated, and Headies Viewers’ Choice.

Asake adds to the list of notable YBNL superstars to earn the Next Rated Award nomination and he is in pole position to secure the laurel for his music label boss, Olamide after Fireboy DML lost to Rema in 2019, and the infamous 2015 edition which Lil Kesh lost to Reekado Banks.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 16th Headies Awards:

Best Recording of The Year

Burna Boy – Alone

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Davido, SSC – Stand Strong

Tems – No Woman, No Cry

Album Of The Year

Burna Boy – Love, Damini

Asake – Mr. Money With The Vibe

Rema – Rave & Roses

Omah Lay – Boy Alone

Victony – Outlaw

Davido – Timeless

Song of The Year

Rema – Calm Down

Burna Boy – Last Last

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

Best Male Artiste

Asake

Rema

Burna Boy

Ruger

Kizz Daniel

Omah Lay

Best Female Artiste

Tems

Simi

Tiwa Savage

Ayra Starr

Next Rated

Spyro

Seyi Vibez

Young Jonn

Asake

Victony

Songwriter of The Year

Simi – Loyal

Omah Lay – I’m a mess

Tems – Lift me Up

Burna Boy – Alone

BNXN – In my mind

Wizard Chan – Earth Song

Producer of The Year

Magicsticks – Sungba Remix

Pheelz – Electricity

Andre Vibez, London – Calm Down

Tempoe – Soweto

Kel P – Kpe Paso

Rexxie – Abracadabra Remix

Afrobeats Single of The Year

Burna Boy – Last Last

Ayra Starr – Rush

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro – Who’s Your Guy

Ruger – Asiwaju

Best RnB Single

Burna Boy, Ed Sheeran – For my mind

Ckay – Mmadu

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Preye – Red Wine

Chike, Flavour – Hard to find

Simi, Fave – Loyal

Best Rap Single

Reminisce – Hustle

Ladipoe – Big Energy

Blaqbonez – Back in Uni

Psycho YP – Bando Diaries

OdumoduBlvck – Declan Rice

Jeriq, Phyno – My Bro

Best Alternative Song

Wizard Chan – Earth song

Cruel Santino – Final champion

Basketmouth, The Cavemen – The Traveller

Boj, Moliy, Mellissa – In a loop

Flavour – Game Changer (Dike)

Obongjayar – Tinko Tinko

Best Vocal Performance (Male)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Ric Hassani – My only baby

Magixx – Love Don’t Cost A Dime

Chike – Spell Remix

Praiz – Reckless

Wande Coal – Kpe Paso

Best Vocal Performance (Female)

Niniola – Memories

Simi – Loyal

Liya – Adua Remix

Waje – In Between

Preye – Red wine

Dami Oniru – Just 4 U

Best Music Video

Blaqbonez, Perliks – Back in Uni

TG Omori – PBUY

Director Pink – Spell Remix

Director K – Common Person

TG Omori – Bandana

Director K – Calm Down

Best Collaboration

Asake, Burna Boy – Sungba Remix

BNXN, Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez – Gwagwalada

Pheelz, BNXN – Finesse

Spyro, Tiwa Savage – Who’s Your Guy Remix

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Wande Coal, Olamide – Kpe Paso

Best Street-Hop Artiste

Rexxie, Naira Marley, Skiibii – Abracadabra

Seyi Vibez – Chance (Na Ham)

Asake – Joha

Poco Lee, HotKid – Otilo

Zlatan, Young Jonn – Astalavista

Mohbad – Peace

Headies Viewers’ Choice

Ruger – Asiwaju

Victony, Tempoe – Soweto

Fireboy DML, Asake – Bandana

Ayra Starr – Rush

Asake – Terminator

Mavins – Overloading (Overdose)

Crayon – Ijo (Laba Laba)

Oxlade – Ku Lo Sa

Kizz Daniel, Tekno – Buga

Pheelz, Davido – Electricity

Best West African Artiste of The Year

Gyakie (Ghana)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

The Therapist (Liberia)

Camidoh (Ghana)

Best East African artiste of the year

Zuchu (Tanzania)

Hewan Gebreworld (Ethiopia)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Rayvanny (Tanzania)

Best North African Artiste of The Year

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Wegz (Egypt)

El Grande Toto (Morocco)

Soolking (Algeria)

Best Southern African Artiste of The Year

AKA (South Africa)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Costa Titch (South Africa)

Uncle Waffles (Eswatini)

Focalistic (South Africa)

DJ Tarico (Mozambique)

Best Central African Artiste of The Year

Fally Ipupa (DR Congo)

Gaz Mawete (DR Congo)

Matias Damiaso (Angola)

Emma’A (Gabon)

Libianca (Cameroon)

African Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Marwa Loud (Morocco)

Black Sherif (Ghana)

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Rema (Nigeria)

Digital Artiste Of The Year

Burna Boy

Ayra Starr

Rema

Omah Lay

Kizz Daniel

Asake

International Artiste Of The Year

Drake

Future

Selena Gomez

Don Toliver

Ed Sheeran

Lyricist On The Roll

Ladipoe – Clowns

Vector – Clowns

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Alpha Ojini – Vigilante Bop

A-Q – Family First

Tec (SDC) – Live Life

Best Rap Album

Payper Corleone – Fly Talk Only

Show Dem Camp – Palmwine Music Vol. 3

Blaqbonez – Young Preacher

Psycho YP – YPSZN3

Vector – TESLIM

Jeriq – Billion Dollar Dream

Best Alternative Album

Basketmouth – Horoscopes

BOJ – Gbagada Express

Obongjayar – Some Nights I Dream of Doors

Cruel Santino – Subaru Boys: Final Heaven

Somadina – Heart of The Heavenly Undeniable

Native Sound System – Native World

Best RnB Album

Johnny Drille – Home

Chike – The Brother’s Keeper

Praiz – Reckless

Waje – Waje 2.0

Dami Oniru – Matter of Time

Simi – To Be Honest

Special Recognition Award

Sound Sultan