As RHOLagos Season 2 begins: Focus on new entrants, Tania Omotayo, Faith Morey

With The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 2 premiering on September 29, 2023, with new episodes on Fridays, searchlight is on the new entrants, Tania Omotayo, a renowned fashion entrepreneur, socialite, and former model and Faith Morey, a former basketball player turned supermodel, designer and actress.

The duo joins the original cast, which includes popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo; celebrity designer and stylist Toyin Lawani Adebayo; and socialites and business women, Chioma Ikokwu, Laura Ikeji-Kanu and Mariam Timmer. These two new faces are expected to bring an extra layer of pizzazz and drama on the show, already known to start conversations on and off social media.

The Real Housewives of Lagos gives an exclusive peek into the lives of some of Lagos’ most affluent and influential women, showcasing their extravagant lifestyle while navigating the intricacies of their high-society circles. Set against the backdrop of the vibrant and cosmopolitan city of Lagos, the show promises a rollercoaster of emotions, friendships, celebrations and, yes, rivalries among the cast. This season will also delve deeper into the lives of the Housewives, revealing their ambitions and personal triumphs.

Tania Omotayo

You may know Tania Omotayo from her beautiful pictures on social media or from seeing her out and about with your favourite celebrities, but nothing will quite prepare you for the Tania you’re about to meet on Season 2 of The Real Housewives of Lagos.

Joining the cast of the Showmax Original this season, the 31-year-old will bring an interesting dynamic to the show that is bound to take a lot of people by surprise.

A multilingual – she speaks English, German and Yoruba fluently! – mother, wife, entrepreneur, model, actress and now reality TV star, Tania describes herself as funny and bubbly; and viewers can expect to see all these sides of her when The Real Housewives of Lagos premieres on Friday, 29 September on Showmax.

Born in Lagos to an Austrian father and a Nigerian mother, Tania was once the talk of the town for her romantic ties with Nigerian superstar Wizkid in 2011. The duo has since broken up, and Tania is happily married with a daughter.

She is the creative director and founder of Ziva Lagos, a ready-to-wear fashion brand that caters to the modern woman; and Ziva Kids, a concept children’s store, both in Lagos. She’s also the proud author of Sarai’s Culture Day, a children’s book inspired by her daughter, Sarai. She wrote the book to help Sarai and other kids of mixed cultural backgrounds navigate the world.

In 2018 Tania was listed on the Forbes 30 under 30 List for creatives for her contribution to the Nigerian fashion industry.

The entrepreneur has been open about her struggles with endometriosis and how she has emerged stronger, using her experience as an avenue to educate and inspire.

Strong-willed’, ‘principled’, ‘smart’ and ‘beautiful’ is how Faith Morey describes herself. She is one of the two new cast for Season 2of The Real Housewives of Lagos, premiering Friday, 29 September on Showmax.

Faith Morey

Born and raised in the city of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Faith is a Nigerian-American model, solar consultant, former basketballer and entrepreneur who gained prominence after she participated in and walked the runway in Nigeria’s Next Super Model in Lagos, Arise Fashion Week, New York Couture Fashion Week and Johannesburg Fashion Week.

Before conquering the runway, she showcased her athletic prowess on the basketball court – she played for the Rivers States Junior team in her hometown state in Nigeria in secondary school.

As an entrepreneur, Faith has made her mark with her clothing line, MoreyFaith Collection. The fashion line is luxurious, elegant and comfortable. She says the clothing caters to everyone.

In 2010, Faith married Texas Oil and Gas country manager, Randy Morey, in a traditional ceremony in Rivers state and an elaborate White House wedding ceremony in Lekki, Lagos. They had a son together, Ethan, and ended their marriage in 2017.

With her charismatic presence, Faith Morey continues to inspire individuals across the globe. Her unwavering dedication to her craft, coupled with her influential lifestyle, solidifies her as a prominent figure in the world of entertainment and entrepreneurship.

