Arsenal plot January move for England forward Ivan Toney

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Brentford striker Ivan Toney in January.

According to the Mirror, the Gunners have stepped up their interest in signing the England forward with Brentford wanting at least £60m for the 27-year-old.

Toney has served half of his eight-month ban for breaching betting rules and will be free to compete come January.

It was gathered that Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal’s hierarchy to add a new striker to his squad in January and Ivan Toney matches the profile of forward that the Gunners are looking for.

Chelsea are also interested in a deal for Toney to solve their attacking issues as Mauricio Pochettino’s side have scored just five goals in six Premier League games so far this season.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has already revealed that the club would be open to selling Toney ‘if the right price is there’.

‘I understand why there are a lot of rumours out there about him,’ Frank said on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football last week.

‘For me he’s one of the best strikers, as a striker No.9, I don’t see many out there who is better in the world than him, of course you have [Harry] Kane, [Robert] Lewandowski, [Erling] Haaland and these types, but not many.

‘He scored 20 goals in the Premier League last year, in, of course, a very good Brentford side but of course we are not creating as many chances as the top six or seven teams.

‘So imagine him in a top team, he’d easily score 20, 25 goals, for me. I think he’s composed, he’s a good finisher, top mentality, so I understand why clubs are looking at him.

‘But he’s a Brentford player now, and if people want to come… in today’s market, the price for No.6 position players, we all know goalscorer or attackers are the most expensive ones. I guess that would be very expensive, unless it has changed and you pay more for a No.6 than a striker, I don’t know.’

Vanguard News