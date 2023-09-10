Akpabio picks Eyiboh as Media adviser

Akpabio

By Egufe Yafugborhi & Chioma Onuegbu

SENATE President, Godswill Akpabio has appointment former House of Representatives Spokesperson, Hon Eseme Eyiboh, as Special Adviser, Media and Public Affairs.

Akpabio who announced this in Abuja, weekend, described Eyiboh as, “An astute politician, experienced media manager, public affairs expert and communications guru.”

A two term member of the House of Representatives between 2007 and 2015, Eyiboh was Spokesman and Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs in his first tenure and became Chairman, House Committee on Civil Society Organisations and Donor Agencies in 2015.

He was also immediate past Chairman, Governing Board of the Cross River Basins Development Authority and former Executive Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Ethical and Attitudinal Reorientation Commission; former Director, Akwa Palm Industries Ltd and former Corporate Affairs Consultant, Socfinco Indufina of Brussel among other past engagements.

Eyiboh is expected to bring to bear, his wealth of experience in public communications in spearheading the media team of the President of the Senate.