Well-mann Group wins Jet Age continental award

By Udeme Akpan

The Ethiopian Minister of Labour and Skills, Hon. Nigusu Tilahun has presented the continental Jet Age Nation Builders Award for nation building to Nigerian-based Well-mann Group.

The organisation which specialises in oil and gas received the honour during the just-concluded 5th edition of the ‘Africa We Want Conference’ at the African Union headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Speaking on the award, the representative of Well-mann Group, Mr. Daniel Oyibo commended the institution for nominating Well-mann Group for the prestigious continental award.

Daniel who received the continental honour of the Jet Age Nation Builders on behalf of the Group’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Dcn. Chris Iyovwaye, described Well-mann Group as a multi-million dollar company with several offices in Nigeria fully accredited to the oil and gas industry and has strategic alliances with local and international companies.

He said the group specialities include; Marine logistics, Heavy Lift, Supply Chain Management, Offshore Barges, Dredging, Land Reclamation and Creek Improvement.

The Jet Age Nation Builders Award is one of the most revered awards in Africa with the likes of President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Dr Akinwumi Adeshina and other major players in African business and politics being recognised.