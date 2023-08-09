We’ ll give strong voice to the plight of youth —NYCN boss

Youth

…Calls for revisit of the Diaspora voting

By Ishola Balogun

The Governor of National Youth Council of Nigeria, Europe chapter, Mr Collins Osazee Idahosa has said the group will align with various groups in order to create a formidable pathway towards giving a voice to the plight of the youths as well as shaping government policies that will impact their future.

Idahosa who stated this during a virtual meeting held recently to unveil the new executive members of the group also called for a revisit of the Diaspora voting during the country’s general elections.

“Our purpose is to protect and give voice to the plight of the youths abroad and liaise with those youths in Nigeria in order to impact in their lives.

“The current pain and suffering the youth and the elderly are going through must be brought to the attention of the policy makers and respective arms of government

“We want to position the movement to be able to suggest to the powers that be the aspirations for a brighter future and practical way of achieving it as well as lend our voice to the current agitation for diaspora votes and how it should be coordinated to encourage more practical participation in deciding our leaders and elected officers from our various local government levels to the presidency.

He stated that the group will be positioned as a formidable force on elections matters, adding that “we will align ourselves with various support groups, scrutinise the manifestos of political parties and allow our members to to make good decision.

“We have well qualified members and we when there is need, we will recommend members to state and federal government to have appointment to be able to represent the interest of the youths and people in the diaspora.”

Idahosa also disclosed that the group will collaborate with the NYCN in Nigeria to organised a medical outreach at the University of Lagos in October, 2023 as a way of giving back to the society. He therefore called on all members to mobilise Nigerians to attend the programme.

Other members of the new executives include Mrs Aghanti Tarela and Oludare Olusola Olowora for the United Kingdom; Prince Noble Otadaferua – Netherland; Dr Ayo Anifowose – Germany DENG; Micheal Otumun – Czech Republic; Oyediran Oyedayo – Poland; Victor Chibuike Osuji – Turkey; Ebhodaghe Joe – Belgium; Osas Otabor – Luxembourg; Morgan Omorogbe – Italy and Mercy Osaigbovo – Scotland, while Olaoluwa Oyedola, serves as the Organisation Secretary.