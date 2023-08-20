We are changing the face of entertainment – Dosh Lowkee

By Ayo Onikoyi

Dosh Entertainment Empire, has revealed that one of the main objectives of the record label is to give talented up-and-coming artistes in the industry the opportunity to be heard, as well as help them fulfil their dreams in life.

Sunday Stephen popularly known as Dosh Lowkee, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the record label “Dosh Entertainment Empire” stated this during a chat with some selected journalists on the future of the company.

Speaking of the entertainment outfit, Sunday said: “Dosh Entertainment Empire is an innovative and dynamic entertainment organization that has carved a niche for itself in the industry.

“Founded with a deep-seated passion for music, film, philanthropism and the arts, the primary objective of the company is to discover, nurture, and promote talents, thereby contributing significantly to the entertainment industry.

“At Dosh Empire, the belief is that entertainment is a powerful tool that can be used not just to entertain, but to educate, inspire, and effect change in society. This is why our company is committed to producing entertainment content that is not only enjoyable, but also culturally relevant and impactful.”

Sunday further stated that his outfit’s mission “is to revolutionize the entertainment industry by offering a platform where talents can be honed and showcased to the world.

“Dosh Entertainment Empire aims to be the go-to place for all things entertainment, providing a variety of services including talent management, film production, event planning, and much more.

“Dosh Entertainment Empire prides itself on its ability to stay ahead of trends and constantly innovate in order to deliver the best possible entertainment experiences. The company’s dedicated team works tirelessly to ensure that every project undertaken exceeds expectations and sets new standards in the industry,” he stated.