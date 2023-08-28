Tunde Aleilo’s Visual Integration @ FCE 

By Chukwuma Ajakah, edited by Osa Amadi

With the unveiling of his works in a solo art exhibition held at the Federal College of Education, FCE (Technical), Akoka, Nigerian visual artist, Frederick Olatunde Aleilo wowed arts enthusiasts as the occasion which also marked his 50th birthday revealed him as a consummate artist who had for many years been hidden from the public.

The auspicious event tagged, Visual Integration: A Retrospective Solo Art Exhibition of drawings, paintings, and prints of Tunde Aleilo @ Five Oh” opened on Saturday, August 19 and ran through Sunday, August 27, 2023.

Tunde Aleilo’s Visual Integration featured an avalanche of fascinating artworks that left many viewers wondering where he had been all the while. The exhibiting artist also used the occasion to present two non-fictional books titled, Mr Empty Class and So Far, So Challenging. Both works are 2023 publications that chronicle fascinating aspects of the author’s real-life experiences.

Having put over two decades in the arts industry, one would expect Tunde Aleilo to have become a household name. However, the art prodigy deliberately maintained a low profile until the Golden Jubilee outing betrayed the fact that he had been tenaciously working behind the scene. Although he has his hands in many pies, Tunde fits into the description of a “Jack of all trades and master of all” because he has distinguished himself as a master even in seemingly extraneous adventures.

As revealed in the following exhibited works, Tunde explores diverse materials such as oil, waste printing paper, printing ink, charcoal and pencil, coloured manila card and pen in his drawings and paintings: Laughing Soul, Nature’s Call, Bridal Dance, In Deep Thought, Purposeful Living, Love Birds, Friendship, Industry, Hopeful, Vertical Communication 2, After the Day’s Work, The Face of Optimism, Sisi Eko, The Triumphant Entry, Three Jolly Friends, Northern Lady and I See Light.

Tunde, a master member of the Society of Nigerian Artists (SNA), and Chartered Institute of Printing Practitioners of Nigeria (CIPPON) is a man of many parts. He is a serial entrepreneur, the Founder and CEO of many startup firms such as Alet Inspirations Ltd., Printbuka.com, AI Digital Agency Ltd., and Tunde Aleilo Arts Studio.

According to the Lagos State Chapter Chairman, SNA, Kolawole Olojo-Kosoko: “Fredrick Tunde Aleilo is an exceptional artist and teacher who has paid his dues by mentoring young and upcoming creative minds. He exhibits genuine interest in the lives and well-being of people around him, providing support and encouragement.

“This man with a multi-potent mind is a good example of artistic prowess and business acumen rolled in one person. His creative fortes cut across a rare tripod of the Fine, Applied and Literary Arts,” he said.

Despite his obvious restless disposition in the passionate pursuit of his purpose, Tunde had emerged the best-graduating student from the Department of Fine and Applied Arts at FCE (T) and the Department of Educational Technology at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) in 1997 and 2001 respectively.

While speaking in a Press Briefing held on Tuesday, August 22, Dr. Kunle Adeyemi, former Dean, School of Art and Director, Internal Quality Assurance, Yaba College of Technology, Lagos, remarked: “With this solo exhibition, Tunde is gradually being welcomed into the guild of real practicing artists who have proven themselves in the field and one hopes that more findings will be revealed in subsequent exhibitions.” The iconic master artist explained that Visual Integration encapsulates Tunde Aleilo’s broad experiences drawn from his active participation in virtually every “facet of human vocation”

Revealing that Tunde is not only a passionate artist, but one who has blazed the trail in many other ventures, Adeyemi, a renowned arts educator and Curator of the exhibition said: “From his tender age, to this season at 50, Tunde has traversed from being a humble “street hawker” on Lagos streets to a self-trained photographer, all genre visual artist, an architectural draughtsman, house builder, construction site supervisor, Fine Art teacher, cab driver, church pastor, traditional and digital printmaker, graphic communications and visual arts practitioner.”

Corroborating Adeyemi’s stance on his adventurism, Tunde said: “I have had an intimate romance with all kinds of professions and human endeavour-Graphic Design, Building Construction, Photography, Logistics, Driving Uber, Print Production, Information Marketing and many more.”

The phenomenal craftsman spoke of the works on display at the exhibition thus: “In the body of works I am showing in this retrospective exhibition, female portraits, majorly drawings, executed with bold strokes and African motifs embellishment, moods and emotions are captured in a natural setting.”

Buttressing the challenges he had to contend with, he reminisced, “My path in life has been somewhat demandingly challenging. I have had some very turbulent seasons in my life. Some of the experiences I had informed my decision to engage in the commercial aspect of arts. I found myself so lost in the art of making ends meet that I got completely submerged in the race called the survival of the fittest.”

As an arts educator, Tunde is also passionate about mentoring young persons whom he provides with job opportunities, using his home-stationed arts studio, printing and media communications outfits as veritable platforms.

Tunde had his debut solo exhibition, titled Manifestation in 2001 after which he returned to his cocoon and private studio, participating only in a few group exhibitions such as Celebrating the Art of Adventure, a Printmaking Exhibition organized in Honour of Bruce Onobrakpeya @ 90 by the SNA in 2022.

As he launches into the contemporary visual arts landscape with a rich collection of iconic pieces that could be the cynosure of all eyes anywhere, Tunde appears to be finally poised for the global stage.