‘They are okay’, Ned Nwoko dispels Steve Harvey, wife’s divorce rumours

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and Nigerian Senator, Ned Nwoko has debunked claims that Majorie, wife of popular American TV host, Steve Harvey, are divorcing.

This is coming after social media was awash with rumours that Marjorie cheated on Steve with his security and later filed for divorce, asking for $400 million in settlement.

Reacting to the news on Saturday, Ned Nwoko took to his official Instagram page to describe the reports as “fake news” and said the couple are happy together.

The senator wrote: “Fake news has been taken to new heights all over the world and this is so unfortunate.

“We experience this practically everyday and so when we read about our friend Steve Harvey and his lovely wife having issues, we had to contact him and he confirmed that he and his wife are very much okay and it’s all fake news and should be disregarded.

“The family is happy together and we wish them all the best.”