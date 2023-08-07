By Ayobami Okerinde

The Presidential Spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said President Bola Tinubu plans to create at least 56 CNG (compress natural gas) stations in first phase of his administration.

Ngelale disclosed in a chat with journalists on TVC show, Journalists Hangout, monitored by our correspondent.

The The Presidential Spokesperson informed that the Federal Government has partnered with an indigenous company NIPCO on the project.

He said, “How this is going to work is that already we have partnered with an indigenous company NIPCO, which may be familiar to many Nigerians. They have 14 CNG filling stations across the country, they are the only company that has CNG filling stations at that scale. Clearly there’s a need to massively scale that up to get stations established across the country.

“They already have 14 CNG filling station across the country, there is a plan to create at least 56 CNG Station More in phase 1, because this is time based and the President understands the urgency.”

“We are going to see an unprecedented scale in investment not just in electric vehicle production and distribution but also CNG fueled vehicles both in production and ensuring you have dealt with the supply side and demand side.

“Mr. President understands the pains nigerians are facing and feeling in all parts of the country due to the removal of fuel subsidy with fuel prices on an average of N617 per litre and knowing that CNG run between N139 and N179 per litre it’s really a no-brainer to move aggressively to ensuring that we adopt CNG fueled vehicle particularly our commercial transportation companies who are enlisted in the first phase,” he said.

Ngelale further stated, “Within the parameters of the agreement which has been struck recently by this administration between the NNPCL and NIPCO, there’s essentially a two-phased programme which will lead to the establishment of 56 new CNG filling stations nationwide across all states of the federation.

“Based on the urgency from the president, the first phase will run between now [August 2023] and March 31, 2024. What we are going to be doing is rolling out 21 CNG filling stations across all geopolitical zones in the country,” he added.