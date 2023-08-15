Stakeholders back Nigeria auto journalists training

Jelani Aliyu

By Theodore Opara

The National Automotive Design & Developmentt Council Council (NADDC), Coscharis Motors Plc, Stallion Motors Nigeria Limited, Jet Systems Limited and Weststar Associates Ltd are among leading stakeholders in the automotive industry supporting this year’s training/capacity building workshop in Lagos.

This year’s event holding on August 25, at the LCCI Conference & Exhibition Centre, Alausa Ikeja, has as theme: “Fuel Subsidy Removal: Autogas/Electric Vehicles As Alternatives”.

It is being organised by the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA). Expected at this year’s training and capacity building workshop is Jelani Aliyu, director-general at the NADDC who is the chief guest of honour.

In the past few years, the NADDC boss has been on the driver’s seat of the adoption of autogas and electric vehicle as an alternative to fosiil fuel. Invited as the guest speaker is Mohammed lbrahim, the current Chairman, National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP).

He will be speaking on the topic of the workshop based on his versed and deep knowledge of the topic.

Also invited as facilitators for the upcoming training/ workshop are Yusuf Jimoh Aweda and Wisdom Elijah.

Aweda, a senior software engineer on Automation and Artificial Intelligence, will be the training facilitator on the topic ‘Role of New Media in Automotive Industry Reportage’.

Elijah Wisdom is the chief executive and founder, Creek Transitway Limited. He will be providing an insight into the topic ‘Autogas/Electric Vehicle as Alternative Amid Fuel Subsidy Removal.

The training programme is aimed at equipping the motoring journalists with the necessary reportorial skills in relation to Nigeria’s automotive industry and globally.

Chairman, NAJA, Mike Ochonma, in a statement said that the two very critical themes chosen for the training/capacity building workshop were predicated on their crucial importance to Nigeria’s automotive industry.