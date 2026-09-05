Nigeria Auto Journalists Awards holds December, promises glamour, bigger industry celebration

By Theodore Opara

The Nigeria Auto Journalists Association, NAJA, has announced Thursday December 3rd, 2026, as the date for the grand finale of its 19th annual awards, promising a bigger and more prestigious celebration of excellence in Nigeria’s automotive industry.

The highly anticipated event is scheduled to take place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, bringing together leading automobile manufacturers, distributors, dealers, financial institutions, policymakers, motoring enthusiasts and other key stakeholders in the sector.

The organisers said the 2026 edition is being carefully planned to surpass previous editions in scale, organisation and glamour, while maintaining the credibility and professional standards.

Speaking on the preparations, Chairman of the 2026 NAJA Awards Planning Committee, Frank Kintum, said the committee was determined to deliver an event worthy of the growing importance of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Kintum described the awards as an important platform for recognising individuals, brands and organisations that have made significant contributions to the development of the automobile sector.

He said the 19th edition would be “bigger and more glamorous” than previous editions, with the committee working to ensure that every aspect of the ceremony reflects the quality and achievements of the industry.

The committee also indicated that the process would involve the assessment of productsts, brands and personalities across relevant segments of the industry, with the final outcome determined through the approved NAJA awards modalities.

In his own comments on the 2026 awards, chairman of NAJA, Theodore Opara said the objective was not merely to celebrate the biggest players in the market, but to recognise those who had demonstrated measurable excellence and made meaningful contributions to the growth of the sector.

He noted that the awards were becoming an increasingly important reference point for stakeholders because of the credibility attached to the judging and evaluation process.

With the automotive industry undergoing significant changes driven by technology, electric mobility, local manufacturing, changing consumer preferences and evolving government policies, the organisers said the 2026 awards would provide an avenue to celebrate those helping to shape the industry’s future.

The committee urged automobile brands and other stakeholders to participate actively in the process.