Solution to prostate challenges

There are many medical terminologies for prostate-related

challenges. But what a layman will easily understand about prostate disease are difficulties concerning man’s urinary tract system. And prostate related challenges mainly afflict men.

Types of Prostate diseases

Scientifically, of all prostate-related diseases, there are just three that are the most widely written about. These are

(1) BENIGN PROSTATIC HYPERPLASIA (BPH)

(2) PROSTATITIS

(3) PROSTATE CANCER.

These diseases have different causes but similar symptoms. Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia is common. It is a non-cancerous enlargement of the prostate gland and it rarely happens to men below 35 years. PROSTATITIS is an inflation of the prostate, it can be caused by bacterial infections. Men of all ages can get prostatitis, (enlarged or not) and it can occur in any size.

Of the three, PROSTATE CANCER is the most difficult. The symptoms of Prostate cancer are more pronounced. These include inability to urinate, difficulty starting urination, painful or burning urination, weak and/or interrupted flow of urine (dribbling), blood in urine and/or in semen, painful ejaculation, frequent pain and/or stiffness in the upper back, hips and thighs.

Symptoms of PROSTATITIS and BPH include: Frequent urination especially at night, difficulty urinating, pain and/or burning during urination, an urge to urinate even when the bladder is empty, chills and fever along with urinating problems, impotence and few other minor symptoms.

Possible causes of Prostate challenges

These are too numerous to write out here, but they are mainly based on lifestyle and are partially hereditary. A small percentage of prostate related challenges that are hereditary are associated with inherited gene variant, and hereditary related prostate challenges tend to develop earlier in life than non-inherited cases. As the saying goes ‘’You are what you regularly eat and drink’’, talking about lifestyle. Importance of kidneys in the urinary tract (system) calls for care while managing what you eat and drink. Another factor to keep the prostate healthy is ACTIVE SEXUAL LIFE.

It may appear a little difficult, but it is possible to keep to food and drink related rules in order to support prostate health. However, the active sexual life I am writing about here is close to impossible. For example it is said that, for a man to be sexually active in order to have healthy prostate, at least, he will need to make love 21 times in a month. This assertion is not supported by any scientific research and/or proven. While such is fairly possible for a young African man, two things may prevent the elderly men (here in Africa) to adopt this attitude, namely ENERGY and SPIRITUAL LIFE STYLE OF AN AFRICAN MAN. For these reasons the best is HERBAL SOLUTION

Three types of solutions to prostate

challenges

(1) FOR MEN UNDER 40: Prepare for and undertake one day fruit & water fasting. Extract 36cl of RAW ONION JUICE from (at least) 12 big red onions (without water, do not add water at all). Divide into three equal portions (12cl each). Consume first portion before 8am, wait at least one hour before eating your favourite fruits (I usually administer soft pawpaw to my patients). Repeat this exercise in the afternoon (before 3pm) and in the evening before 7pm. Drink whatever moderately, 30 minutes after fruit meals. The whole one day fruit fasting and consumption of RAW RED ONION JUICE must be repeated four times within two months. You will be healed.

FOR MEN ABOVE 40: Go to the local market and get N2,000 worth of spring onions also called leave onion or Alubosa Elewe in Yoruba, Yabasi in Igbo, Albasa in Hausa. It’s botanical name is Allium fistulosum. Remove the roots and wash the leaves with clean water. Mash into paste and put the paste in a clean bottle in which you can dip a tablespoon. Buy one 80cl bottle of fried PALM KERNEL OIL Adin dudu/ Adi eyan in Yoruba, Nmanu Aki/Eli Aki in Igbo, Main Alaidi in Hausa. Pour the oil on the paste and mix thoroughly, take two tablespoonfuls morning and night regularly for five weeks consecutively.

Solution to impotence from prostate

challenges

You will need 10 BIG BALLS OF WHITE ONION. Turn them to smoothies by blending with (at least 12cl) of raw lemon (not lime) juice and add 75cl of pure honey. Shake the container vigorously and take one tot morning and night (after meals). Do this regularly at least for 21days and 21 nights and regain much needed wellness of your manhood. Cheers!!!