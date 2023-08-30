Singer Portable’s Instagram account hacked

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The official Instagram account of controversial street-hop singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable has been hacked.

The manager of the singer, Babyluv made this known in a statement on her Instagram on Wednesday morning.

In the statement, the management assured it was working actively to resolve the issue.

The message reads in part, “We regret to inform you that Portable’s official Instagram account has been hacked and taken over by unknown fraudsters. We understand that this incident may cause concern and confusion among our loyal fans, and we want to assure you that we are actively working to resolve this issue.

“It has come to our attention that the hackers are impersonating Portable and are likely to be using the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content. We strongly advise all fans to disregard any messages, posts, or requests coming from the compromised account.

The management further warned Portable’s fans to disregard any message, post, or request coming from the compromised account as the hackers are impersonating the singer and are likely to use the account to spread false information, scams, and potentially harmful content.

The statement added, “Please note that Portable and his management team have no control over any content that will be posted from the hacked Instagram account from this moment on. We are taking immediate action to regain control and restore the account to its rightful owner. In the meantime, we kindly request your patience and support during this challenging time.

“We apologize for any inconvenience caused and assure you that we are working tirelessly to resolve this matter as soon as possible. Portable deeply values the support and love shown by his fans, and we are committed to protecting your interests.

“We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this challenging time. Together, we will overcome this unfortunate incident and continue to enjoy the music and artistries of Portable”

Recall that Portable on Tuesday announced that he will be touring 10 cities in the United States from September 8, 2023, to March 23, 2024.