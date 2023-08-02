Response of govt will determine duration of protest – NLC

By Ayobami Okerinde

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC has disclosed that response of the government and not the use of force will determine the duration of the ongoing protest.

The NLC president Joe Ajaero disclosed this while speaking in an interview with Channels TV at Unity Fountain in the FCT on Wednesday.

There's nothing stopping the protests across the federation, not even an overture from the government.



– Joe Ajaero, NLC President pic.twitter.com/rB6PIgAFiB — Channels Television (@channelstv) August 2, 2023

The NLC kicked off its protest on Wednesday morning against ‘anti-people’ policies in different states of the federation, such as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, Lagos, Kaduna, Kano, Cross River, Ebonyi, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo, and other states of the federation.

He said, “It’s in the interest of the NLC to determine based on the response of the state whether the protest should be for today, tomorrow, or next, or till thy kingdom come.

“It is not by using forces to stop people from expressing their views.”

Recall that President Bola Tinubu announced in his inaugural address as president to the nation on May 29 that “fuel subsidy is gone.”

The fuel price per liter has since increased from N185 to N617 in different parts of the country.

On the basis of the rising cost of living in the country, the union issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse its ‘anti-people’ policies.

The demands of the NLC include an increase to the current minimum wage, the release of the eight months withheld salary of university lecturers and workers, and a reversal in the increase of public school fees.