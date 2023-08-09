Reece James named new Chelsea captain

By Ayobami Okerinde

England right-back Reece James has been confirmed as the new captain of Chelsea FC.

The 23-year-old will captain the club in the 23–24 season following the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta in the summer.

According to a statement on the club’s website, James stated he’s ready for the responsibility.

‘I’m so happy to take on the role and responsibility, I know I’ve got big shoes to fill because we have had huge captains here in the past, but I am excited.

‘I have been at Chelsea pretty much my whole life. I started here when I was six and to come through the Academy is tough. But to go on and become captain, it’s a great feeling for me and my family.’

Chelsea coach Mauricio Pochettino said he’s pleased with the club’s decision.

‘This is a decision taken by me and the club. We are very pleased Reece will captain the side this season.

“He leads by example and his attitude and dedication to Chelsea has been clear throughout pre-season. He proudly wore the armband during our summer tour and will take up the challenge of leading our squad with his own approach and ideas.”

James has played 147 times for Chelsea; he joined the club at the age of six.