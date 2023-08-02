Recognizing outstanding lawyers, law student best way forward — Group

By Ezra Ukanwa

LEXSTUDY, a leading organization in the legal industry, has disclosed moves to honor outstanding achievements, contributions, and excellence of Lawyers and Aspiring Lawyers/Law Students & Undergraduates.

In a statement signed by its founder, Mr Ikechukwu Nwosu stated that the Law Awards 2023 Nigeria is a platform that celebrates the remarkable accomplishments of individuals, law firms, and legal organizations who have demonstrated exceptional commitment, innovation, and expertise in their respective fields.

He added that the event is an opportunity to showcase and acknowledge the remarkable legal talent that exists within Nigeria.

The statement reads in part: “The Law Awards 2023 Nigeria will feature various categories, encompassing a wide range of legal specialties, including but not limited to corporate law, criminal law,humanitarian achievements,Craftsmanship, Activism,Entertainment, Entrepreneurship, Media, Advocacy, Fashion, policy and governance. Nominees will be selected based on their exceptional performance, professionalism, legal knowledge, and positive impact within the legal community and society at large.

“Its an Award Sui Generis (Of its Own Class), it has been a difficult path selling a disruptive commemoration of Lawyers who are not considered Practicing Lawyers though making impact to their immediate community through their Talents and Skills not necessarily in Litigation and Corporate Practice.

“We encourage all legal professionals who are creatives, practicing lawyers, law firms, and legal organizations to participate in this esteemed event by submitting their nominations. The nomination process will be open to all eligible candidates.

*In the exact words of the Late Learned Silk a Legal Colossus LUCUIS EZEAKA NWOSU (SAN) EZE OKONKO “As Long as you keep pushing this idea and the initiative without allowing the Bar And Bench politicize it, this brand would be overwhelming successful, go and continue to encourage Lawyers and Law Undergraduates”, hence the theme of this year’s edition “LEGAL MEMORY OF A COLOSSUS LUCIUS E NWOSU SAN”.

“The Law Awards 2023 Nigeria will culminate in a grand ceremony where winners will be announced and honored for their outstanding achievements. This event will provide an excellent networking opportunity for legal professionals, allowing them to connect, share insights, and strengthen professional relationships.

“We extend our gratitude to our esteemed sponsors, partners, and supporters for their valuable contribution in making the Law Awards 2023 Nigeria a reality. Their support plays a pivotal role in recognizing and promoting excellence in the Nigerian legal industry.”