Rachael Okonkwo, Gozi bag another endorsement deal

By Benjamin Njoku

If there’s any actress who’s busy adding feather after feather to her overcrowded hat, that actress is Rachael Okonkwo popularly known as Nkoli Nwa Nsukka.

The gorgeous actress in recent times has been smiling to the bank with many brand endorsements she has under her belt.

During the week, she sealed another endorsement deal with one of the leading pharmaceutical firms in the country, Phamatex Industries Limited. The company unveiled the actress as brand ambassador for its newest product, Luter, an anti-malarial drug.

Okonkwo was unveiled alongside Nollywood hunk Chigozie Atuanya at a brief ceremony, which took place at the company’s office premises in Amuwo Odofin Industrial Estate, Lagos.

The ceremony marked the beginning of a vibrant collaboration between Pharmatek and Rachael Oknokwo who is expected to bring her popularity, style and connection on board to further enlarge the market share of the anti-malarial drug.

Unveiling the ambassadors, Pharma Friday George, Sales and Marketing Director of the company said given the charisma of Okonkwo, her love for Nigerians and her passion for the brand , “we are fully persuaded that you are going to be an asset to our team and of course, our brand. We are looking forward to working with you to spread the good news about the product to Nigerians”.

Phamatex Managing Director, Chief Joseph Ebowwusin said they did their checks before appointing Rachael Okonkwo and Gozie as their brand ambassadors.

He, however, tasked Okonkwo to use her platform’s networks and connections to promote Pharmatex and its brand.

Excited, Okonkwo said she was overwhelmed and honoured to join the Luter family. She promised to put her best foot forward in promoting the brand. “I am thrilled to be here today. With that I am blessed and honoured to be in your mix today. Picking a brand ambassador that will represent a brand that has core value, moral standard is not a joke. I am also thrilled to know that my core values and moral standard align with that of the brand and I have been picked to represent the brand. it’s an encouragement to me and it shows that people are really watching more than we know,” the actress responded.

Gozie was equally excited to be appointed as brand ambassador to a company that is known for its quality product.